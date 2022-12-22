Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash involving ambulance personnel
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins early Wednesday morning.
At 3:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer.
At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash.
While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance.
One of the first responders was critically injured, and the other was killed.
The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who suffered fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga.
The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean of Brooklyn, New York.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.
Aune joins Williams in objecting to joint murder trial
CODY (WNE) — Carolyn Aune, one of the two Cody residents being charged with first-degree murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, has joined co-defendant Moshe Williams in filing a motion objecting to a joint trial.
Williams’ counsel had filed a motion in August, objecting to a joint trial and requesting his trial be separate from Aune’s.
On Dec. 13, Elisabeth Trefonas, Aune’s counsel, also filed a motion to sever the case from Williams.
“Ms. Aune joins defendant Williams in his argument asserting that a joint trial will result in prejudice,” the motion said. “Bootstrapping these co defendants together attempts to convict Ms. Aune based on prejudice and does not ensure her fundamental right to a fair trial.”
According to the motion, Trefonas argued that presenting Williams’ competency evaluation to a jury could be prejudicial to Aune.
Trefonas also filed a motion on Aune’s behalf saying she objected to having Williams’ second competency evaluation withheld from her.
“Defendant Aune has objected to the first evaluation being withheld from her review,” the motion said. “Defendant objects to the second evaluation being withheld from her on the same basis.”
Williams was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation in August, which was completed.
However, the court granted Williams’ counsel’s motion to complete a second evaluation following “inadequacies” in the Wyoming State Hospital’s original report, the motion said.
Aune’s attorney also requested that Aune’s case be allowed to proceed ahead of Williams’, because it is unknown how long it will take to complete Williams’ second evaluation.
“Allowing Ms. Aune to proceed to trial would not only resolve her charge, it may actually assist in resolving defendant Williams’ case as well,” the motion said.
As of Dec. 19, a hearing on Trefonas’ motion had not yet been scheduled.
Elk harvested in western Bighorns tests positive for brucellosis
BUFFALO (WNE) — Brucellosis, a disease of concern for wildlife and livestock alike, was recently detected in the western Bighorn Mountains.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced in November that a blood sample from a hunter-harvested bull elk tested positive for brucellosis, a disease that impacts reproduction in animals, primarily affecting elk, bison and cattle.
Infected females of these species abort calves during their first pregnancy. The disease is transmitted when animals come in contact with the bacteria, which most commonly occurs during birth.
It also impacts reproductive organs in males, like the one detected in the western Bighorns, though bull elk cannot spread the disease and it hasn't been detected in area livestock, state veterinarian Dr. Hallie Hasel said.
However, if the disease spreads to cow elk, who could pass it on to livestock, the Wyoming State Livestock Board will implement surveillance testing in cattle in the Bighorn Mountain region, Hasel said. If domestic cattle contract the disease, not only is it likely that they will abort pregnancies or birth weak calves, but producers will also have to quarantine an infected herd and test regularly, a process that is both expensive and time consuming.
"We're fairly confident that if it's just this one (elk), it won't have any negative impacts on producers,” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.
Currently, within the disease surveillance area, which spans northwestern Wyoming where the disease is most prominent, female cattle are tested for the disease before they are shipped.
Animals don't show symptoms of brucellosis, according to the Wyoming Brucellosis Coordination Team.
Humans could suffer from brucellosis infection if they handle an infected reproductive tract or fetus, according to Game and Fish. Symptoms in humans include recurring low-grade fever, joint or back aches, night sweats and depression.
