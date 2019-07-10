DOUGLAS (WNE) — NextEra Energy Resources’ Cedar Springs Wind – already prepping to break ground this summer on phases one and two of its giant $450 million wind energy project – has filed for a permit to begin phase three far ahead of previously disclosed schedules.
NextEra’s 120 turbine, 400 megawatt Cedar Springs one and two will take two years to build and will require 265 workers at peak in the summer of 2020. Construction on phase three is expected to start sometime after October and to be completed by the end of 2020 as well. The permit application states the company is expected to employ an additional 154 workers by next July, bringing the total peak to 424 workers here next summer.
According to the request for permit filed June 24, Cedar Springs Wind III, LLC filed an application to construct and operate the third phase of the Cedar Springs Wind Energy Project located about 17 miles northeast of Glenrock and 8 miles north of Douglas in Converse County. The main entrance is located off of WYO 59.
It is estimated that the facility will produce another 120 megawatts of energy and “will include up to 48 turbines on approximately 20,518 acres of private land in Converse County,” according to Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Industrial Siting Council (ISC) Administrator Brian Lovett.
The ISC will conduct a contested case hearing on the permit application for the project at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Converse County Library.
Public comments concerning potential social, economic or environmental impacts that may result from the proposed project are due by July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.