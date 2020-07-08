ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The former director of the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Dispatch Center pleaded guilty Monday to making nearly $4,000 in purchases for personal use from the center’s funds. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution.
Robin Etienne and his wife Laura Etienne were both arrested in January 2020 and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts related to allegedly misusing an Amazon account and making nearly $7,000 in combined unauthorized purchases while he was working as director. The couple moved to Sweetwater County in 2011 when Robin Eitenne was hired by the combined dispatch center. They currently live in Ogden, Utah.
Charges against Robin Etienne included felony theft and two misdemeanor charges — wrongful appropriation of public property and unlawful use of a credit card. The crimes occurred between September of 2016 and March of 2018. His change of plea Monday afternoon in District Court via video hearing was part of an agreement with the state of Wyoming.
Robin Etienne received a suspended three- to five-year prison sentence on the felony theft charge and three years of supervised probation. For wrongful appropriation of public property, he received a suspended one-year sentence with one year of supervised probation. For unlawful use of a credit card, he received a suspended six-month sentence and six months of supervised probation. The three probation periods are to be served concurrently. Robin Eitenne was also ordered to pay $3,987.77 in restitution plus court fees.
