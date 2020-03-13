JACKSON (WNE) — As soon as this April, a scenic helicopter tour business could be authorized to pick clients up at Jackson Hole Airport and overfly places like the Gros Ventre and Jedediah Smith wilderness areas.
The business plan of Wind River Air, owned and operated by Hoback resident Tony Chambers, figures to take another step forward March 18, when the airport’s board of directors will review a license agreement. Chambers told the Jackson Hole Daily on Monday that he’s “indifferent” to securing the permit, which is a formality because the Federal Aviation Administration has already told the airport they “consider this matter closed” and they legally cannot deny the business.
“It’s just a step,” Chambers said. “[I’m] going to just take another step.”
Airport board member Jerry Blann said in a statement Monday that the board “shares the same thoughts and values” about the air tours as the Jackson Hole community, which has largely opposed the idea.
“We have received clear communication from the FAA that legally, we have to permit this type of aviation activity in order to comply with federal regulations,” Blann said.
A draft license agreement for Wind River Air that Jackson Hole Airport provided to the Daily shows that Chambers would be authorized to do business for three years, from April 1 to March 31, 2023. He’ll be on the hook to pay a monthly fee equivalent to 5% of his gross operating revenue.
