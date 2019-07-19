JACKSON (WNE) — The historic Mount Holmes Fire Lookout burned to the ground Tuesday after being struck by lightning, and another lightning strike separately started Yellowstone National Park’s first fire of the year.
A park employee working at the Mount Washburn Fire Lookout witnessed and reported the lookout’s late-afternoon fire, park officials said in a press release. The 88-year-old restored lookout building sat at 10,000 feet in elevation, southwest of Mammoth Hot Springs and north of Madison Junction.
The fire also damaged a park radio repeater but did not spread into the surrounding landscape.
The very next day, Yellowstone’s first wildfire of 2019 was detected by hikers on Seven Mile Hole Trail. Tiny, at just a tenth of an acre, the 7 Mile Hole Fire is believed also to have been ignited by lightning. The blaze is smoldering on a steep, timbered slope just above the Yellowstone River, photos show.
At press time Thursday, there were no plans to suppress the backcountry wildfire, which can be monitored from the canyon rim and is not considered a threat to the public.
Also as of press time Thursday, the Mount Holmes Trail west of the junction with the Trilobite Lake Trail and the summit of Mount Holmes were closed. The closure was to remain in effect until further notice.
The Mount Holmes Fire Lookout was built in 1931, renovated in 1998 and staffed as a functional lookout until 2007. It was eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
