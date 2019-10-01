LARAMIE (WNE) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported one person dead and expected U.S. Highway 230 to be closed for an several hours Monday afternoon after a five-vehicle crash occurred within a few hundred feet of where Lewis Road intersects the highway, close to the entrance of Harmony Elementary School.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including two commercial vehicles. There was one fatality and two serious injuries, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Monday.
One of the five vehicles included a semi-trailer carrying hay, and Beck said the truck was “on fire still” with crews “still in the process of actively trying to put that out” as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Smoke could be seen billowing from as far away as the northern point of the Plains Lakes for multiple hours after the crash.
The highway was expected to be closed for “at least 3-4 hours depending on how long it takes for them to get this hay fire out,” Beck said.
The cause of the crash as well as further details as to who was involved was still under investigation Monday afternoon.
“It’s going to probably be a pretty lengthy investigation,” Beck told the Boomerang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.