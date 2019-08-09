WHEATLAND (WNE) — On July 30 a fatal crash occurred around milepost 73 on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland.
Around 7:49 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover. A 2003 Buick Century was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the vehicle drifted into the median and in between the north and south bridge decks of Interstate 25 at the Highway 34 interchange. The Buick overturned and came to a rest on Highway 34.
The driver of the Buick has been identified as 24-year-old Casper resident Shane M. Moser. Moser was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Wheatland Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.
The first passenger in the back has been identified as 45-year-old Lusk resident Andrea Garner. Garner was not wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.
The second passenger in the back has been identified as 35-year-old Casper resident David J. Cunningham. Cunningham was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.