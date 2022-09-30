LYMAN (WNE) — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released.
The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a request for proposal process for the installation of charging stations within the towns of Pine Bluffs, Laramie, Wheatland, Douglas, Buffalo, Sheridan, and Sundance.
The exact locations of these chargers will be determined as part of the RFP process.
While the overall plan was approved, the FHWA denied eight of the state’s key exception requests.
Wyoming was seeking a series of 11 exceptions to federal requirements that the stations be placed every 50 miles and a maximum of one mile from an interstate exit.
The only approved exception request for the 50 mile requirement was the section of Interstate 90 between Gillette and Buffalo, while two 1-mile exceptions were granted for existing charging stations in Rawlins and Cheyenne.
“Wyoming will continue to work with the FHWA and other partners to try to find a common sense solution for the denied exception requests to ensure the stations are economically viable and a good use of taxpayer resources,” said Luke Reiner, Wyoming Department of Transportation director.
Wyoming is allocating almost $24 million over five years for EV charging infrastructure along its federally designated alternative fuel corridors: I-80, I-25 and I-90.
Once the federal government has certified the EV infrastructure buildout along the interstates, any remaining funding can be spent in areas outside of the interstates. No state funding will be used to install, operate or maintain the NEVI EV chargers.
This story was published on Sept. 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.