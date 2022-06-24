JACKSON — Wyoming’s 24/7 Sobriety Program will continue running in Teton County until a verdict decides whether the program is unlawful, federal Judge Scott W. Skavdahl ordered April 15. The ACLU isn’t backing down, however.
In a flurry of filings, the ACLU challenged Skavdahl’s ruling and requested that a preliminary injunction be reconsidered, a request that was denied June 3. The ACLU appealed the decision once more on June 15.
The ACLU is suing Teton County for requiring defendants to undergo twice-daily breath tests before they’re convicted.
Disappointed by the ruling, ACLU of Wyoming Legal Director Stephanie Amiotte said, “The right of Wyomingites to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures is still a significant concern in Teton County.”
Her group is working to protect those rights through litigation and advocacy in Wyoming, she said. The ACLU filed suit March 7 in federal court to challenge the constitutionality of the 24/7 Sobriety Program.
Created by state law, the program was originally designed for repeat offenders of alcohol-related crimes. In Teton County it also is being used as a pretrial condition for first-time defendants accused of drug and alcohol-related crimes.
State law allows counties to decide whether to use the program, which was intended to promote public safety and reduce incarceration rates.
The intensive monitoring is a condition of release that many participants sign up for pretrial. A person who does not appear or fails one of the twice-daily alcohol breath tests will spend the night in jail.
The ACLU has argued that the program violates participants’ constitutional rights when they haven’t been convicted of a crime.
Skavdahl denied the ACLU’s request for an injunction, citing the fact that defendants sign a waiver of participation. The ACLU contested that interpretation, calling the waivers mandatory, court ordered and unconstitutional.
The ACLU also argues that the state law creating the program is void due to vagueness.
“When Wyoming Statute fails to define what ‘failure to submit to testing’ means, it is unconstitutionally vague, particularly when the release orders do not specify the testing times and only require, on their face, testing twice daily,” stated the motion to reconsider an injunction.
Skavdahl’s denial of the injunction also said participants failing to appear for their twice-daily breath tests constituted indirect contempt, thus justifying arrest.
The ACLU countered this by saying that probable cause was not established by law enforcement to arrest participants for contempt.
One plaintiff “was arrested for being three and one-half hours late approximately to testing in the morning and explained to officers he inadvertently overslept,” the ACLU argued. “[He] also tested negative for alcohol and was capable of presenting to the evening test still. These facts and circumstances ‘within the arresting officer’s knowledge’ were not sufficient to cause ‘a prudent person to believe that the arrestee has committed or is committing an offense.’”
Whether the program’s testing requirements and fees are “excessive conditions” under the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment is also at issue.
Skavdahl’s order held that “the strong state interests of reducing alcohol-related crime and protecting the community are reasonably advanced through these release conditions, and the release conditions are not excessive in comparison.”
However, the ACLU countered that there is a lack of evidence that participants were likely to violate orders to abstain from alcohol. The filing cited one case in which no evidence was offered that a first-time offender, charged with a DUI, would not abide by pretrial release conditions not to drink.
“No evidence was offered that Plaintiffs previously committed new crimes on pretrial release,” the ACLU argued.
The Wyoming attorney general, meanwhile, is seeking to have Gov. Mark Gordon, who is currently listed as a defendant, removed from the litigation. No decision has been made.
In addition to Gordon, the 24/7 Sobriety Program, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and the Teton County Board of County Commissioners are listed as defendants. The defendants have argued that they are entitled to governmental immunity and that the plaintiff’s claims are barred by consent, citing the waiver signed by participants.
The ACLU is seeking a jury trial although no date has been set yet.
This story was published on June 22, 2022.
