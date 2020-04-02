LARAMIE (WNE) — Robert Castor, who’s served as the circuit court judge for Albany County since the 1980s, is retiring July 3.
Wyoming’s Judicial Nominating Commission announced Castor’s retirement Wednesday. The Commission will accept “expressions of interest from qualified persons” to fill the vacancy until April 29.
The commission is tasked with producing a list of three candidates, and Gov. Mark Gordon will appoint Castor’s replacement.
In the 2018 Judicial Advisory Poll produced by the Wyoming State Bar — which surveys attorneys serves as a sort of performance review for judges — Castor had some of the highest ratings for all circuit court judges in the state.
He received scores far exceeding the state average in all 11 categories attorneys judged him on. Of the 54 attorneys polled, 94.4 percent recommended voters retain Castor. The state average for Circuit Court judges was 75.9 percent.
Among attorneys, Castor’s reputation has only improved in his past two terms.
In 2014, 88.2 percent of attorneys recommended Castor be retained by voters. In 2010, that figure was 85.9 percent.
