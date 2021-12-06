State gets $63M for water projects
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming will receive $63 million next year to support drinking water and wastewater projects as part of the more than $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Thursday.
In total, the action will distribute $437 million of the more than $50 billion allocated toward water management by the infrastructure deal to Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, the Dakotas and Utah.
The EPA expects to give out a total of $43 billion to states, tribes and territories over the next five years, beginning with $7.4 billion in 2022.
Close to half of the infrastructure funding will be provided in the form of grants or forgivable loans.
“In addition to creating jobs across our states, these funds will improve the health of our watersheds and expand access to safe drinking water for homes, businesses, schools, and childcare centers; including the disadvantaged communities who need it most,” EPA regional administrator KC Becker said in a statement.
The agency sent individual letters to each state governor, urging them to use the money to reduce lead contamination and address increasingly worrying PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” and to prioritize funding for historically underserved communities, which often experience the highest environmental burdens.
The infrastructure package is expected to bring nearly $2 billion in federal funding to Wyoming. The vast majority of the money will pay for highway work, but it will also fund bridge repairs, broadband coverage improvements and airport development.
———
Driver in fatal hit and run pleads guilty
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A local man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle while drunk and then leaving the scene pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Kyle A. Ziemer pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide (DUI) as part of a plea agreement. The state agreed to cap its sentencing argument at 10 to 14 years in prison, while Ziemer and his attorney are free to argue for any sentence they feel is appropriate, including probation.
Andrea Martinez, 38, of Cheyenne was identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as the victim. Martinez was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center shortly after the incident, where she died from her injuries.
According to court documents, the evening of March 24, Martinez was walking eastbound on the asphalt part of a median on Nationway when the driver of a red 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, later identified as Ziemer, swerved into the median and struck her, witnesses said.
Ziemer was identified by witnesses of the accident who followed him from the scene to his residence, where he was apprehended by police.
Officer Logan Warren said Ziemer failed one field sobriety test, and further tests were not conducted because Ziemer had fallen over several times while in police custody. During interviews with police, Ziemer said he’d had six beers at a work party, and initially said he had been driven home by a friend, Warren testified. Later, at the hospital, Ziemer told police officers he’d hit Martinez with his vehicle.
———
Final EIS published for Rail Tie project; record of decision expected soon
RAWLINS (WNE) — The federal permitting process for the Rail Tie Wind Project is nearing completion with the recent publishing of a final environmental impact statement.
The Western Area Power Administration published the final EIS for ConnectGen’s interconnection request Nov. 19, and a record of decision is expected in a couple months.
The 697-page EIS analyzes the environmental impact of the project itself and the component that triggered a need for review under the federal National Environmental Policy Act, which is the proposed connection to the administration’s AultCraig 345-kilovolt transmission line.
The Rail Tie Wind Project has already received permission from Albany County and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Construction is expected to begin next year.
The 500-megawatt project calls for up to 149 turbines on 26,000 acres of public and private land south of Laramie near Tie Siding. The transmission line runs through the southern portion of the project area.
Among issues of importance to the public are the visual impact of the project and its impact to nearby historic sites, including Ames Monument, which sits outside the northern boundary of the project area.
As part of the federal process, which includes guidelines in the National Historic Preservation Act, ConnectGen is required to identify cultural resources in and near the project area, assess potential impacts from the project and develop a programmatic agreement in partnership with the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, Native American tribes and other agencies.
The programmatic agreement outlines how adverse effects to cultural resources will be avoided or mitigated.
———
Gordon announces new Supreme Court appointee
JACKSON (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that John G. Fenn will take a seat on the Wyoming Supreme Court, replacing the recently retired Justice Michael Davis.
Fenn’s first day on the Supreme Court will be Jan. 17.
Fenn, a graduate of Big Piney High School and the University of Wyoming, served as a District Court judge in the 4th Judicial District covering Johnson and Sheridan counties beginning in 2007.
“The breadth of Judge Fenn’s experience as a District Court judge has earned him the respect of the Wyoming legal community,” Gordon stated in a press release issued by the governor’s office.
Prior to serving as a judge, Fenn was a partner at Yonkee & Toner, headquartered in Sheridan, where he worked from 1993 until 2006.
In response to his new position, Fenn stated in the press release, “I am very honored and humbled by this appointment. I look forward to serving Wyoming in this new capacity and appreciate the Governor’s and Judicial Nominating Commission’s hard work and support of our judiciary.”
Fenn’s appointment comes two or fewer weeks before Gordon is set to announce the appointee to replace Teton County District Court Judge Timothy Day, who is retiring as he reaches the statutory maximum age of 70.
The nominees for Day’s seat, chosen by the Judicial Nominating Commission, are Erin Weisman, Leah Schwartz and Melissa Owens.
