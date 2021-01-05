The deaths of 26 more Wyoming residents that occurred between November and late December have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.
The deaths, which occurred largely in older adults, were reported across 13 counties and brought the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the virus to 464.
Five Campbell County residents, three men and two women, were among the victims, as were five Natrona County residents — four women and one man.
Three Sweetwater County men were also among those to die, as were three Laramie County residents — two men and one woman.
Other deaths included a Washakie County man and woman, an Albany County woman, a Big Horn County woman, a Carbon County man, a Johnson County man, a Park County woman, a Platte County man, a Sublette County woman, and a Weston County woman.
At the same time, the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased on Tuesday, growing by 153.
The Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 212 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and 110 new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, went up by 143, leaving the state with 1,542 active cases, an increase of 153 from Monday.
Laramie County had 229 active cases; Natrona County had 215; Park County had 125; Campbell County had 115; Sheridan County had 106; Sweetwater had 99; Teton had 86; Uinta had 80; Lincoln had 78; Big Horn had 67; Albany and Fremont both had 66; Converse had 37; Platte had 33; Sublette had 25; Carbon had 24; Hot Springs had 22; Washakie had 21; Johnson had 18; Goshen had 15; Weston had 11; Crook had three, and Niobrara had one.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties, with Laramie County having the highest number of new cases at 69. Park County had 18 new cases.
The new confirmed cases brought the total seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 38,954.
The number of probable cases seen since mid-March was 6,615 with the 110 new cases reported Tuesday.
Total recoveries among those with confirmed and probable cases stood at 43,563 since the pandemic began.
