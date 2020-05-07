CODY (WNE) — Park County Search and Rescue has found the body of a man who went missing Saturday night in the Shoshone Canyon.
According to SAR, Michael Alan Shotts, 50, was found in the Heart Mountain Canal dead, near Lane 17 in Cody at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday by an irrigation district employee.
No foul play is suspected in connection with his death, although the exact cause of death is unknown.
The canal is downstream from the Shoshone Canyon where Shotts was last known to be. His body is now with the Park County coroner, and his family has been notified, according to spokesperson Charla Baugher–Torczon.
On Sunday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Shotts, known to be in the area of Hayden Arch Bridge around 7:30 p.m. Saturday with his two dogs, had not returned home.
Shotts’ wife did not discover him missing until Sunday morning when she awoke and learned he did not come home the night before.
She found his truck and two dogs after going out to look for him once calling the authorities. The dogs were wandering outside the truck.
SAR immediately sent personnel to the scene after being called and spent the entire day looking for Shotts, until 8:40 p.m. that evening.
The search resumed on Monday, 7 a.m.-9:15 p.m., with assistance from Big Horn County Search and Rescue. The searched resumed again at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
SAR staff included multiple ground crews and dog teams. The searched in the water and aircraft.
