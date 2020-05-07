Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.