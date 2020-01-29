TORRINGTON (WNE) — Numerous social media posts have confirmed that Deedra Strauch, of Scottsbluff, Neb., has died as the result of a gunshot wound she sustained last week in South Torrington.
Goshen County Sheriff Kory Fleenor could not confirm the death or divulge any details of the ongoing investigation on Monday, but a crowdfunding page organized by Becky and Brandee Strauch reported Deedra Stauch passed away on Jan. 26.
Terry Anderson was arrested in Henry, Neb., by Nebraska law enforcement officials. Anderson had been charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery in connection with the incident. Charging documents were not available by press time from the 8th Judicial Circuit Court.
If Anderson is found guilty, aggravated assault and battery carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. According to a press release from the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office, Strauch was found with a gunshot to the head by GCSO deputies after they responded to a call of an accidental shooting.
“On Jan. 24, 2020, at approximately 1:08 p.m. The Goshen County Sheriff’s Office along with Torrington Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of an accidental gunshot wound to the head,” the release said. “Deputies arrived at the residence and found one female with a gunshot wound to her head. The female was transported to Community Hospital where she was then transferred to Regional West Medical Center.”
