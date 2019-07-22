CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Mount Sinai Synagogue congregation is facing a possible security threat, officials there announced last week on their Facebook page.
“We start today with something very serious,” board President Dave Lerner wrote. “Last Thursday, the FBI notified Wyoming Department of Homeland Security that a man was due to be released from the VA hospital. The man had talked about joining far-right groups and shooting up a synagogue, but not specifically Mount Sinai.
Members of the synagogue met with representatives from the Cheyenne Police Department, the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security a few weeks ago following the events of a synagogue shooting in San Diego in late April, Lerner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday.
Following Bauman’s release from the Cheyenne VA, the FBI put out an alert about him, letting people know that he had discussed potentially joining an alt-right group and shooting up a synagogue. The Wyoming Department of Homeland Security contacted Lerner, letting him know about the possible threat.
Officials at the synagogue exchanged a number of emails back and forth with CPD, and they arranged to have officers sitting in marked police cars outside the synagogue during last Friday night’s and Saturday morning’s services, with the officers parked across the street and in front of the building.
“We really appreciate the help that the Cheyenne Police provided us,” Lerner said. “Nothing happened during our services last week, thankfully. We don’t feel this issue reflects the people of Cheyenne, though.”
