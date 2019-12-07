The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council (ERC) is seeking proposals from research and technology providers, and other interested entities, regarding the design and construction of a pilot project using advanced coal-based generation technology that captures at least 75 percent of carbon emissions.
The ERC directed UW’s School of Energy Resources (SER) to post the call for proposals on behalf of the Wyoming State Legislature. The ERC will oversee the review of awards and make recommendations to Gov. Mark Gordon for final recipients.
As a producer of 40 percent of the nation’s coal stock, Wyoming is committed to the responsible management of fossil-based CO2 emissions. SER is a leader in carbon capture and storage. Geologists at SER are managing the Wyoming CarbonSAFE project, a U.S. Department of Energy-supported project for research and development of sites for permanent geologic storage of CO2 deep underground.
The governor recommended funding for this pilot project in a letter to the Legislature in January 2019. In that letter, Gordon cited ongoing efforts to develop post-combustion carbon dioxide reduction technologies at the Integrated Test Center near Gillette. He asked that the Legislature “move swiftly to support advances in additional technologies advancing pre-combustion and novel generation systems using coal with carbon capture capabilities.”
The Legislature appropriated $5 million for the program during its 2019 session.
“I am pleased to see the School of Energy Resources moving forward with this pilot project,” the governor says. “I believe it’s important for Wyoming to lead the way in supporting the development of technologies that advance carbon capture and storage.”
The call for proposals is available on the SER website at www.uwyo.edu/ser/research/. Final submissions of proposals will be due in the SER offices no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020.
For more information, email Scott Quillinan, SER’s director of research, at scottyq@uwyo.edu or call (307) 766-6697.
About the School of Energy Resources
The Energy Resources Council was established by Wyoming statute 21-17-117(e) to guide the School of Energy Resources at UW in setting priorities for energy-related academics, research and outreach. SER directs and integrates cutting-edge energy research and academic programs at UW and bridges academics and industry through targeted outreach programs. Learn more at uwyo.edu/ser.
