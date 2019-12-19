JACKSON (WNE) — A hit-and-run collision that took the lives of two habituated Junction Butte Pack wolf pups is being investigated by Yellowstone National Park.
The incident took place Nov. 19 between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance, but it was announced Wednesday by park officials.
“A necropsy confirmed the black male and female pups died from a vehicle strike,” park rangers said in a statement.
Investigating rangers were not made available for an interview Wednesday.
The Junction Butte wolves raised a litter near a popular hiking trail last summer, and the den site was accessible and visible. To keep visitors and wolves apart, the park closed the den and surrounding area to the public.
Yellowstone officials charged that violations of the area closure and people infringing on a 100-yard viewing limit caused the wolf pups to become habituated, and in response park staff tried several times to haze the animals to foster a fear of humans. The hazing didn’t have the desired effect, the park said in a statement, and the habituation arguably played a role in their deaths.
“Having studied these pups since birth, I believe their exposure to and fearlessness of people and roads could have been a factor in their death,” Yellowstone senior wolf biologist Doug Smith said in a statement. “Visitors must protect wolves from becoming habituated to people and roads.”
