CODY (WNE) — Cody residents may end up paying more to visit Yellowstone National Park. Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) has proposed an amendment to the Great American Outdoors Act that will increase the fees for weekly passes to the national parks by $5 and yearly passes by $20.
If passed, the bill in its current form will provide the national parks with $6.65 billion and other federal lands with $2.85 billion total over the next five years to make much-needed infrastructure repairs.
As of press time the amendment was being considered.
The National Park Service said that it needed nearly $12 billion in 2018 to get caught up with repairs across all its parks, which include such facilities as buildings, campgrounds and water systems.
Enzi called the Great American Outdoors Act a “one-time fix” that is “neither responsible nor permanent.” The Congressional Budget Office said the current bill would add more than $17 billion to the national debt.
The bill pays for the repairs by taking 50% of the revenues generated by energy development on federal lands for five years, totaling a maximum of $9.5 billion, $2.5 billion short of the amount the NPS alone needs, and that funding would have to be reauthorized to continue after 2025.
Enzi’s proposed amendment provides a permanent funding solution for maintaining the national parks and would reduce the increase to the national debt.
His amendment increases the visa fees for foreign visitors by $16-$25, to be used for public lands.
The amendment also raises the prices for passes to the parks domestically by $5 for individual park passes–both week-long and year-long passes – and $20 for the wider-ranging America the Beautiful passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.