POWELL (WNE) — The family of a kayak guide who died in Yellowstone Lake in 2017 and the company that employed him are hoping to reach an out-of-court settlement in connection with his death.
Timothy Conant’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the outfitting company OARS and several of its employees and representatives in Park County’s District Court in June. Conant attempted to rescue a capsized client during a kayaking tour of the West Thumb Geyser Basin when he himself fell into the water. His fellow guides reportedly thought that Conant would be able to rescue himself and left him. But Conant never made it back into his kayak, becoming hypothermic and drowning before others could save him.
The Salt Lake City resident was 23. The lawsuit filed alleges that Conant would still be alive if not for negligence on the part of OARS and its employees. His mother, Molly James, alleges that the company failed to warn her son about the dangers of the job, failed to give him proper training and equipment and sent him into windy, dangerous conditions that afternoon.
OARS and the other named defendants in the suit — including company officers Tyler and Christopher Wendt — had been due to file formal answers to the complaint soon. However, in a Tuesday filing, the parties said they’ve instead agreed to work toward an “informal resolution” of the lawsuit “and all other matters related to the June 14, 2017 death of Timothy Conant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.