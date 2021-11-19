The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 159 on Friday to end the week.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received reports of 168 new laboratory-confirmed cases Friday and 67 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 394, leaving the state with 2,108 active cases on Friday.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 445; Natrona County had 396; Uinta County had 157; Albany had 126; Sweetwater had 114; Campbell had 112; Fremont had 111; Sheridan had 108; Park had 71; Johnson and Teton had 54; Lincoln had 45; Carbon and Platte had 41; Crook had 33; Sublette had 31; Converse and Niobrara had 27; Big Horn and Washakie had 21; Weston had 17, and Hot Springs had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 109,318 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 105,863 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus declined by one Friday to total 147.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the most coronavirus patients at 44, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 31.
