A live nativity scene, built by Meeteetse veterinarian Britt Whitt, neighbors and friends, glows as the sun sets on Sunday. Whitt built the nativity after a nearby church canceled its nativity scene due to the pandemic.
Latest News
- Merry Christmas
- Police: Explosion in Nashville may have been 'intentional'
- COVID won’t stop Laramie man from bringing Christmas to families
- Santa’s Village continues to spread holiday cheer
- Coroner gives residents place to remember loved ones with memorial tree
- Review: Pixar's 'Soul' joins mid-life crisis, jazz fantasia
- December 25 Horoscope
- Find Joy This Season
Most Popular
Articles
- Voyeurism charges leveled against man already accused of kidnapping
- Michael Allen McInerney
- Wyoming inmate dies while hospitalized
- Snakes on a highway: Reptiles found near crash site south of Wright
- Nicholas Herbert Carter
- County says glitch contributed to record daily COVID-19 spike
- Campbell County records 5 more COVID-19 deaths
- County cases spike; 2 more Legacy deaths
- Jerry Glenn Banks
- Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding
Images
Videos
Commented
- Wyoming won't join Texas lawsuit challenging election (12)
- Statewide mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday (10)
- Residents, elected officials upset over state's health orders (7)
- Isn't wearing a mask being pro-life? (5)
- Commissioners receive pushback on mask requirement (5)
- Protesters decry masks outside courthouse Thursday (5)
- Sudden snow contributes to multiple crashes Tuesday (4)
- Disharmony in the ranks (4)
- Masks turn to ash at local protest (4)
- 'A new movement': Trump's false claims take hold in states (4)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.