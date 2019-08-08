POWELL (WNE) — A record number of people flew out of Yellowstone Regional Airport in both June and July.
In June, a total of 4,979 passengers were “enplaned” at the Cody airport, up slightly from the record set last year.
But July was even better. Some 6,521 passengers boarded a plane at the Cody airport last month. That broke the prior record by more than 9 percent while marking the first time that the airport has recorded more than 6,000 enplanements in any month, ever.
Yellowstone Regional Airport Director Bob Hooper attributed the increased passenger numbers to improved flight schedules and competitive fares being offered by both United and Delta Airlines. He also noted that seasonal weekend service between Cody and Chicago, offered by United, returned in June.
A total of 39,494 people caught a flight out of YRA last year, down just slightly from 2017. Out of the 568 airports in the United States that offer commercial air service, Cody’s enplanements ranked 296th.
Jackson is Wyoming’s busiest airport by a long ways, recording 383,178 enplanements last year (ranking 144th). Casper followed with 87,031 passengers, while Cody ranked third, ahead of Gillette, Rock Springs, Laramie, Sheridan, Riverton and finally Cheyenne, which had only 3,262 commercial enplanements.
