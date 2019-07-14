RAWLINS — Authorities say a Kansas man has been killed after his pickup truck rolled over in a construction zone on a Wyoming interstate.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as 38-year-old Christopher Otto of Mound City, Kansas.
The patrol said in a press release that Otto’s Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins Thursday night when it exited the highway at a construction zone crossover and overturned.
Otto was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
Fatigue, speed and inattention were being investigated as possible factors in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved.
The death marks the 85th fatality on Wyoming roads so far in 2019, an increase over the past three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.