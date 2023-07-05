A way forward
From the June 28 Buffalo Bulletin:
If you have ever watched a postgame interview with a coach, you have no doubt heard numerous examples of sports as a metaphor for life.
Don’t let your guard down.
You win some, you lose some.
Call an audible.
And so, it seems this week that local youth sports are providing all of us with a metaphor for how our community wants to move forward.
The local Post 13 Buffalo Bulls baseball team, as you can read on page B1, is a young program in search of an identity.
The team has a number of naturally gifted athletes who have excelled on the track, in the pool and on the football and soccer fields. These are young people who are accustomed to gutting it out, working hard and seeing that effort rewarded with wins. And yet for all that athleticism, the team has been challenged to find its identity.
Who are the Bulls? What style of ball does the team play? How do the players take the field? How do players respond to adversity?
And those questions of identity are very similar to questions facing our community.
What kind of place to live is Johnson County? When people visit Buffalo, what impression do we want to make on them? What do city leaders and citizens value? And if we value pride in our community, how can we best work together to move forward as a community?
One hurdle the team is facing is that their home field is in pretty sad shape. Owing to a combination of wet weather and leaks in the city pool that drain right into the leftfield dugout, a sump pump is frequently deployed to keep the field playable — though even that has not been enough this spring. The air wafting from the leftfield dugout can only be described as swampy — an odor caused by decomposing grass and standing water.
And this goes right back to the question of what the city values and how Buffalo wants to be perceived.
If our community wants to continue to enjoy amenities — that includes everything from trails and the golf course to the Buffalo Senior Center and Bomber Mountain Civic Center — we need to figure out a way forward.
Two years ago voters rejected a 1% specific use sales tax that would have funded infrastructure repairs and upgrades and would have created a fund to maintain those infrastructure improvements. The group that worked very hard to defeat the measure assured the community there were other ways to accomplish the needed repairs. But two years later, those plans have not materialized. During the intervening two years, while absolutely nothing has been done, the infrastructure continued to age and show signs of wear, because infrastructure doesn’t maintain itself.
So now we must regroup. Reassess. Find our identity and find a way forward.
It takes all of us to keep a tradition alive
From the July 3 Cody Enterprise:
This year’s Fourth of July celebration will likely end as it usually does in Cody: with the patriotic boom of fireworks echoing throughout the city.
But this year’s fireworks show almost didn’t happen, after the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce chose to step away from the event due to financial losses. We can’t blame them. Fundraising and putting on the showare quite the feats.
And it wouldn’t have happened this year if a group of community-minded citizens hadn’t stepped up to form the Cody Fireworks Committee, which oversaw the fundraising of $48,000 for this year’s show.
Quintin Blair, a member of the fireworks committee, said this fundraising was accomplished with the help of the community, from business donations to contributions from the Park County Travel Council to $25 checks from private citizens who wanted to do their small part to keep a tradition alive.
The process wasn’t easy as Blair told the Enterprise — “The amount of people who think that the show should just happen, but don’t want to give, is a bit disheartening.”
When it comes to something like the fireworks show, which has been a part of Cody culture for years, the expectation from many is that it will continue in the same way it always has, with little personal buy-in.
But this expectation is divorced from reality: The time, effort and expenses that go into putting on a big production like the fireworks show are exorbitant. And, if this year’s fundraising efforts have shown anything, it’s that it takes us all to keep these traditions alive.
Even though the fireworks show should go off successfully this year, the committee has to start fundraising from scratch for next year. And it’s never too soon to give if you want this tradition to continue. To donate to the Fourth of July fireworks show, send checks to the Cody Commerce Foundation, P.O. Box 1622, Cody, WY, 82414.
— Stephen Dow
Celebrate the 4th with Thanksgiving
From the June 28 Cody Enterprise:
Next Tuesday is Independence Day and all across the U.S. people will be celebrating our nation’s independence from English rule.
In Cody, celebrations kick off this Friday with Xtreme Bulls followed by four days of Stampede Rodeo action, parades, concerts, fireworks and much more.
But in the midst of all the celebrations, take a few minutes to reflect on what it is we are celebrating.
In these times when history is being rewritten and the reasons behind the formation of this nation are being distorted, it is imperative we as the citizens of this great nation remember what the founders believed.
The Declaration of Independence states in part, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
The founders of this great nation believed all men were “created” equal. That is not the “equity” being tossed about today. Those pushing equity believe the government should make all people the same in wealth and jobs.
The founders believed all men and women are already equal and all have equal opportunities. They have them already ... the government doesn’t grant them these rights, but secures them.
“...that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
This nation was established on the idea that governments do not grant their citizens certain rights such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Those unalienable rights were bestowed on them by their Creator and in turn, people empowered their government to secure those rights for them.
This nation has stood on the foundations of those truths for hundreds of years. Men and women have paid the ultimate price to secure those rights for us.
Independence Day is not just a celebration of independence from the rule of English monarchs, but the celebration of a nation based on the self-evident truths of freedom and rights granted to everyone by our Creator and not our government.
This year celebrate Independence Day with joy and with gratitude for the visions and insights the founders of this nation held dear and incorporated in the Declaration of Independence.
Let freedom ring.
— John Malmberg
Easy on the local squeeze
From the June 28 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Teton County has become one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. Both the working class and longtime residents are feeling increasingly pinched.
Housing and rent costs continue to skyrocket, thanks in part to the poor tax structure in Wyoming that relies heavily on sales and property taxes. Property taxes have no maximum level of annual increase, so the sky is literally the limit.
Even normal life expenses, such as child care, household staples and fuel, are higher in Teton County due to rent and supply and demand issues. Not to mention any kind of professional services or trade work, which can be astronomically priced or unavailable due to lack of labor.
The recent trend of increasing fees and taxes — at all levels of government— is also alarming. While many seem nominal, they all add up.
The Bridger-Teton National Forest’s recent proposal to implement user fees through the Snake River Canyon south of Jackson is an indication of the times. It’s uncommon to see access fees for national forest lands in our region.
The Jackson Hole Airport Board thinks charging parking fee premiums to (primarily local) travelers during peak periods will alleviate parking availability problems. If there were reasonably priced public transportation to the airport, their “carrot and stick” mentality could be tested. But $30/day to park is another smack in the head to locals who park and fly.
We acknowledge that fee collections are an important way to fund any operation. Ultimately, we live in a pay as you go society, where monthly fees will continue to grow.
Given this constant inflationary squeeze on locals, we should celebrate the fabulous resources that are still available without a daily or monthly fee: the Teton County Library, START town shuttle, parking in town, pathways and toll-free roads and bridges across Wyoming. All of these resources are funded by our tax dollars.
Generous philanthropists frequently fill in the cracks of what’s left undone by the government, in the form of food programs, tuition scholarships and entertainment. Many valley businesses also understand that residents make up a substantial portion of business and provide locals’ discounts.
As times make it tougher for many longtime residents to stay in the valley, we send our thanks to all who can make life just a little bit easier for normal folks.
Have a happy 4th of July
From the July 28 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Happy Independence Day from all of us.
As we head into the holiday weekend, we thought it would be a good idea to remind everyone to be safe while celebrating, especially when enjoying fireworks. If you check out the Page 1 story on the open burning restrictions and fireworks, you will find several safety precautions provided by Weston County Fire Warden Daniel Tysdal. Although Weston County has enjoyed significant rainfall this spring, according to the National Weather Service our area remains in drought conditions.
We all enjoy a good fireworks show and celebration, but no one wants to be battling a fire during the holiday, so let’s all keep safe out there and heed the warnings.
We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department for providing a fireworks show for the community each year, and to the Wyoming Refining Company for always kick-starting the fundraising for that. (See ad page 8) To everyone who makes the 4th of July celebration happen, through donations and by volunteering, we appreciate you and your contributions. Happy 4th!
Verizon needs to learn to communicate
From the June 29 Northern Wyoming News:
Years ago a Verizon Wireless marketing campaign used the phrase “Can you hear me now?” On Saturday and Sunday the answer for Verizon customers in the Big Horn Basin was a resounding “No.”
There was an outage of service that appeared to begin shortly after 7 a.m., according to accounts from customers (myself included). We at first thought it was just my husband’s phone. I had WiFi calling enabled on my phone so did not realize I did not have any cell service. Attempts to call Verizon proved fruitless as they do not have 24-hour support.
Turning to the online chat proved frustrating for us and many customers as we continued to get the “there is no outage in your area response.” On social media, we quickly learned it was not even just a Worland issue. A quick trip into the Verizon Wireless store provided a little information. Yes, there was an outage. A service ticket had been issued and hopefully we would have service within the hour or sometime Saturday.
Attempts to find more information proved futile. There was no information on any Verizon social media or their website and again online chat agents continued their mantra “there is no reported outage in your area,” despite multitudes of customers reporting the outage.
Finally Saturday night I reached an online chat agent named Jessica, reported to her what we learned at our local store and she was able to provide the best helpful information we had received. She informed me that 19 LTE cell sites were down due to a fiber optic line being cut. It affected 8,000 customers in the Basin and the Billings area. Midnight was the preliminary estimate for repairs to be completed.
Service was restored midday Sunday.
I thought on Monday I would get more information from Verizon’s media department but in truth I received less information than Jessica provided Saturday. They referred me to Zayo, the fiber provider. Seriously! I do appreciate Jessica’s diligent work and for not having me, turn off my phone and turn it back on or suggest I take the SIM card out and wait three to five minutes. (It’s an outage, that’s not going to work.)
I learned some important things from this outage, which was finally fixed about midday Sunday.
Verizon does a horrible job notifying customers about outages. One utility company I know that does an excellent job is Big Horn Rural Electric. You will see a post on their social media platforms notifying people of the outage, where the outage is occurring, why it occurred (if that is known) and any estimates on restoration.
Years ago a cell phone outage would have not been a big issue but with so many people having cell phones as their only line of communication with no landline, it is an issue. With the flooding and tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that we have had, people need to have communication or need to know how long they will be without communication.
I am not one for getting government involved in everything but when businesses can’t police themselves or provide basic, necessary, communication to their customers then maybe someone needs to force them.
Utility companies, including cellular and telephone companies, should be required to have several ways of notifying customers in real time about outages. (No, don’t have cellular companies text their customers because if there is an outage they will not receive it.)
It was also frustrating as an editor of the local newspaper that I was unable to provide more information to the public during the weekend. Utility companies should be able to use media to help disseminate emergency information and most media are happy to share the information to the public as a service to their community.
Whether Verizon, or any other cellular company wants to admit it or not, their service is not just a luxury for people, but rather a necessity, and for some the only way of communicating. People need to know about outages, when they occur, where they occur and if there is an estimate on how long service will be down.
People then can make arrangements for ensuring they have ways to communicate in case of an emergency, whether it be a health emergency, weather emergency or some other type of emergency.
The more information people have, the better they can prepare and plan.
While the cell service outage was frustrating, the biggest frustration for most customers, heard loudly on social media, was the lack of communication.
Do better Verizon. And other utility companies, take heed and learn from their mistakes, we are depending on you.
— Karla Pomeroy
In Park County, officials take election law seriously
From the July 3 Powell Tribune:
Let’s be honest — while election security has been an issue across the country and even in Wyoming, in Park County it seems at least most people can agree that our local elections are run fairly.
But I’ll go beyond that. Local officials have gone out of their way to fix issues, and own up to mistakes, that could probably have been kept under the rug for awhile longer.
As we once again celebrate our nation’s independence, which led to the establishment of our constitutional republic, based on representative democracy and free and fair elections, it’s worth noting the work of local officials to ensure this key part of our nation is continuing to function.
Last year, as the Park County Elections Office worked on redistricting, staff discovered that nearly 100 county residents in the Frannie area were not able to vote for, or run for, Northwest College Trustee board positions.
It was an oversight by Northwest College, which had written its policy, not unreasonably, by tying board positions to the three school districts in Park County. Only, through an old quirk of school district lines, there are actually three Big Horn County school districts that slice into Park County.
So, the policy was rewritten and approved by the college board, as NWC President Lisa Watson noted the importance not just of correcting the matter and fully enfranchising the Frannie voters, but of noting the work by the county clerk’s office of discovering the issue and pushing to solve it.
These days, admitting error seems to be in short supply. It’s encouraging to see it be done, even in a relatively small matter, if it means helping citizens of this county.
Then Monday night, the Powell Valley Hospital District Board voted to appoint a member elected in the fall to the board. Why? Because she had been stricken from the voter registration rolls after having not voted in the last election.
The trustee in question, Shelly Hill, said she hadn’t voted due to vision issues that prevented her from being able to clearly see the ballot in the ballot box, and she said she hadn’t realized she had been stricken from the registered voter rolls. So, she registered again and said she’ll request an absentee ballot this time to be able to get the assistance she needs on the ballot. The board made it official, appointing her to the position to ensure the will of the people who voted for her was upheld.
Hopefully it highlights the importance of ensuring you keep up on your registration status — if you vote consistently you should be fine — especially for elected officials.
Both of these instances appear to be innocent mistakes, ones easily rectified.
It’s nice that in both instances those involved were eager to admit their mistakes and rectify the situation. These may be relatively minor issues, but in solving them and being public about it, all organizations involved have proven their respect for the rules and for the citizens of this county.
— By Zac Taylor
Raises needed to keep city, county employees
From the June 27 Powell Tribune:
It’s a good time to be looking for money in the Park County or area municipal governments, because it hasn’t been hard to find the extra funds for raises for employees.
While some may look into a more cloudy future and worry about a downturn making those higher priced employees harder to keep, those hiring right now say they need those raises to keep their current staffers employed.
So more than 6% average raises heaped upon county staff, along with raises in the city and school district, can be seen not just as rewards for a job well done, but as preventive medicine against losing good employees and then having to go through the added costs of finding others.
So, while I’m all for lean government, I think those in departments who for years were cut just about to the bone ought to be paid well for sticking around. As County Clerk Colleen Renner said after logging the affirmative votes of the commissioners to approve raises, at the entry level end of the pay scale, potential county employees have been having to choose smaller paychecks to shun fast food restaurants for a county gig.
And yes, it’s true city and county government, not to mention state and federal, generally makes up for lower wages with much better benefits. But at the entry level, Renner noted, many young people aren’t thinking of retirement accounts and nice health insurance policies. And, as she said, for people making $15 or less per hour, benefits aren’t helping to pay the bills which have gone up due to inflation.
And, like it or not, wages are determined by the market and the arc of capitalism trends toward higher wages. Remember the Fight for $15? Now it’s hard to find a service industry business that could afford to pay less than that anyway simply due to market changes, even prior to the current inflationary crisis.
Cities and counties may still be able to beat out some private employers by offering better benefits and a similar wage, but they’re losing out in trying to argue that lower wages are made up for by better benefits.
Governments shouldn’t be over inflated, but they should work well, and I for one am happy to have the tax dollars I already give go toward better compensating those who are there and doing the job well.
— By Zac Taylor
When too much interest derails addition of high school activity
From the July 1 The Sheridan Press:
Recently, Sheridan County School District 1 voted to continue pursuing avenues to create a softball program in the district that includes Big Horn and Tongue River high schools. While this decision sounds promising, it also delays a decision impacting dozens of female athletes in Sheridan County.
The discussion regarding the girls sport has lasted for months, beginning last fall when Superintendent Pete Kilbride introduced the idea to the SCSD1 board of trustees. Before that, though, girls had needled and prodded administrators in both SCSD1 and Sheridan County School District 2 for many months.
The sticking point — per usual — comes down to budgets. SCSD1 administrators have expressed concerns that SCSD1 couldn’t sustain a program on its own and therefore gauged interest with SCSD2 students as well. Thirty-three girls in grades seven through 10 from Sheridan expressed interest in playing softball. That interest, it turns out, is a double-edged sword.
The resulting turnout of girls from SCSD2, could cost the smaller school district more than it can afford. SCSD1 administrators worry if they ask SCSD2 to help cover the cost, SCSD1 would then be asked to pay for those students from Big Horn and Tongue River who play sports in Sheridan.
Summarized another way — the school districts are so concerned by the number of girls in Sheridan County who want to play softball that they have not green-lighted a program.
When has too much interest ever prevented an activity from being added in our local schools? Typically, the death knell is a lack of interest.
Currently, travel softball programs fill a gap left by the lack of a high school program, but girls have said repeatedly they prioritize other sports to compete for their high schools. Sheridan Recreation District participation in softball also suffers for this reason.
School districts seek interest from at least 1.5 times the number of students needed to field a team. In softball, nine or 10 girls are in the lineup (depending on the use of designated players), which means supporters needed roughly 13-15 girls to express interest. Between the two districts, more than 45 girls have expressed interest in adding the sport at the high school level.
As a comparison, fewer than 20 students competed in the inaugural season for the Sheridan High School Nordic ski team. The SHS girls wrestling team also had fewer than 20 girls compete this season — its first.
Other concerns from districts have included a new softball program pulling athletes from other spring sports. SHS Activities Director Kasey Garnhart said of the 33 girls who expressed interest in playing softball from SCSD2, 10 of them play a spring sport currently. Even if those girls opted to stick with their existing spring sport, 23 girls in Sheridan alone have said they have interest in playing softball. With more than a dozen in SCSD1, the interest has been made more than clear.
Administrators and school board members need to find a path forward in creating a high school softball program in Sheridan County — soon. If rivals like Thunder Basin and Campbell County can offer teams, and communities like Wheatland and Worland can do it, so can we.
The importance of public notices printing in newspapers
From the June 29 Thermopolis Independent Record:
This issue of the Independent Record has three full pages of public notices. Here is some information about why you should take the time to read them.
An important premise found in federal, state, and local governments is that information about government activities must be publicized for people to make well-informed decisions. Public notices provide this sort of transparency and accessibility to citizens who want to know more about government actions. Public notices provides the opportunity for the public to influence governing bodies and allows the public to be an active participant in a democratic society.
Public Notice Protects Due Process
Public notices are integral to democratic governance and stem from the right to “due process of law” guaranteed by the federal and state constitutions. Due process of law protects Americans’ rights from arbitrary or wrongful actions.
This concept has two parts: substantive due process and procedural due process. Substantive due process refers to the types of rights that are protected. Procedural due process refers to the means of protecting those rights. Substantive due process ensures that certain basic rights are not violated, while procedural due process may require suitable notice and a hearing before a government or court-appointed body can act in a way that may affect those basic rights.
Public notices play a vital role in both substantive and procedural due process because they provide a window into government actions and afford notice to citizens of actions about to take place, so they may exercise their constitutional right to be heard. Importantly, notification not only informs the individual or entity most directly affected, but also the general public which has an interest in knowing how public powers are being used.
Government Accountability
Government activities must be accessible for the electorate to make well-informed decisions. Public notices serve as a conduit of information from the government to the public. They enable citizens to monitor the actions of their local governments, as well as to keep track of events occurring in the local court system. Public notices allow citizens to serve as watchdogs for fraud and incompetence by both government officials and private interests. Each year, examples of government fraud are discovered by everyday citizens who read their public notices. When government officials try to hide damaging information by ignoring public notice rules, citizens and community newspapers often force the proper notice to be published.
Through the publishing of financial reports, citizens can see if tax dollars are being wasted. With notices of incorporation and dissolution, citizens can be aware of who is doing business in their community and ensure that businesses are not abusing limited liability incorporations to avoid the payment of debts.
Further, through public notices, citizens are given the opportunity to make their voices heard in public hearings and meetings. Citizens across the nation have used public notices and public hearings to object to changes in their community that could depress property values or alter the fabric of the area. Similarly, citizens have been able to participate in changes that enhance their communities, such as the construction of parks and other improvements. Allowing the public to influence the governing bodies of their local communities is crucial to the functioning of democratic society.
~ Public Notice Resource Center, https://www.pnrc.net/
Key Points
1. Along with open meetings and public records, public notice is an essential element of government transparency.
2. Newspaper websites versus government websites
3. Newspaper websites have a much larger audience (than government sites). Taking notices away from newspapers reduces the presence of notices online.
4. All public notices published in Wyoming newspapers are online free of charge.
5. Notices are published in newspapers (and their websites) because that’s where information is discovered. People go on the internet to search for information and they typically ignore everything else. Posting only on government sites is not giving notice to the people. It’s only making the information available if it’s searched out.
6. 86% of Wyoming cite local newspapers and newspaper websites as their most trusted source for public notices vs. government and related sources. 78% of Wyoming reads public notices in local print and digital newspapers. Almost 7 out of 10 Wyomingites believe that local and state governments should be required to publish public notices in newspapers on a regular basis. ~Coda Ventures, 2022 Wyoming Research
7. Newspaper notices keep the foxes away from the henhouse. Requiring independent, third-party newspapers to ensure that public notices run in accordance with the law helps prevent government entities (and officials) from hiding information they would prefer the public not to see.
8. Unlike newspaper publishers, public officials are not compelled by the free market to operate the most effective websites. Data from the Pew Research Center found that only 13% of adult internet users visit a local, state or federal government website. Every month in Wyoming 87% or 402,000 adults turn to their local print or digital newspapers for trusted news and information.
9. Although some complain about the cost paid by local governments for public notices, in fact, that cost amounts to, in every case, LESS THAN one-half of 1 percent (0.5%) of their annual operating budgets. This seems like a small price to pay for a lasting record of government action and providing Wyoming residents with their right to government transparency.
10. Some local governments say they can “publish” their notices on-line for less money than in a newspaper. According to the Wyoming Supreme Court and Wyoming Department of Administration and Information, the electronic storage of records is far more expensive than printing a permanent record on newspaper.
11. If there is no requirement to publish notices in the newspaper, most people will forget they exist, and government accountability will decrease,and spending will increase.
12. Because the Wyoming Press Association (WPA) believes in making public notices readily available for review, it has on its own, created an online, searchable archive where public notices appearing in newspapers can be found free of charge at http://wyopublicnotices.com. Users can also sign up to receive free text message or email alerts on public notices of interest for free.
13. There is a long tradition that there are four elements that mark a valid public notice. The notice must be published by an independent party, the publication must be archivable, the publication must be accessible, and the publication must be verifiable. If any one of these elements is absent, the public loses and the notice itself may be challenged.
-WPA
3-year contract is a good first step for city of Cheyenne, animal shelter
From the July 1 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Regardless of the brinkmanship that led to Monday night’s vote, the Cheyenne City Council did the right thing by approving a three-year contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for stray and surrendered animal housing and other services.
The alternative — which seemed like a very real possibility three months ago — was that the city and Laramie County would strike out on their own, creating a government-run shelter in order to save money.
Everyone has their own version of how the situation got to that point, of course. Mayor Patrick Collins said shelter board president Richard Mincer told him they needed $1.25 million from the city and county for fiscal year 2024, which starts today, and $1.7 million the following year. If they didn’t like it, too bad. That was the price of doing business, and if they thought they could do better, they were welcome to try.
Shelter CEO Britney Tennant said the numbers were just initial proposals, and she and Mr. Mincer were always willing to negotiate. In fact, she had never met the mayor in an official capacity prior to this kerfuffle.
Regardless of which is true, from the public’s perspective, just as in a catfight, both sides had flattened their ears, puffed up their fur and tensed for battle. The mayor launched the initial attack, announcing that the city and county were pursuing a contract to lease a facility on South Greeley Highway from Meals on Wheels and preparing to hire their own shelter staff.
Some might say this was no more than posturing — Mr. Collins’ way of testing the waters to see how serious CAS leaders were about sticking to their request. We believe this was much more than a game of chicken, though. Enough city staff time had been invested in exploring cost-saving alternatives that if CAS leaders had been unwilling to negotiate, a lease would have been signed and local government would now be running an animal shelter like their counterparts in Casper.
As we said in March, this duplication of services was highly unnecessary. Thankfully, both sides agreed and came to the table to work out their differences. The result is a three-year deal that provides CAS with $800,000 the first year (against a $2.8 million annual budget), $850,000 in fiscal year 2025 and $900,000 in FY 2026. During that time, shelter officials will be working with city and county leaders on a proposal to place before voters on the next specific purpose (sixth penny) sales tax ballot to cover upgrades to the shelter, such as a new roof, HVAC system, windows, insulation and wiring to accommodate faster internet.
Still, it points to some fundamental flaws in the relationship between the city and the shelter (and possibly other entities that the city contracts with). The largest hurdle to overcome is the disagreement over which shelter services the municipalities should fund.
For example, is it the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay for pet food for those who can’t afford it? We would argue no, that can be donated by generous community residents. What about the “Big Fix” program, in which the shelter’s veterinarian and their counterparts in the community offer free or low-cost vaccinations and spay/neuter services? We would say yes, since fewer, healthy animals will place less of a burden on the city’s Animal Control officers and create fewer problems throughout the city.
Next is the issue of transparency. City leaders have pressed shelter officials for more information about how they spend their money, and that’s a good thing. But how much is enough, and does the city demand the same from other contractors?
In some ways, it seems like city and county officials want to treat CAS as another department of local government. That’s not surprising, given the large amount of money provided each year, but it’s also unreasonable, since the shelter is an independent nonprofit and has its own governing board. Do they expect the same from other nonprofits and local companies?
The overarching problem seems to be communication — or lack thereof — which is strange, considering how much Mr. Collins brags in his weekly column about the number of meetings he has each week with not only city officials, but other community leaders. We hope this spring’s disagreement over funding has shown both sides they need to keep the lines of communication open. (We would argue that removing the requirement the City Council have a member on the shelter board is a step in the opposite direction, but since Council President Richard Johnson was unable to prevent this conflict by serving in that role, maybe it’s not essential.)
Again, we believe the final outcome is a good one. It’s in the best interest of city and county taxpayers, the shelter and, most of all, the animals in our community. There has never been any doubt the shelter, under Ms. Tennant’s leadership, is providing outstanding services, including high rates of animal adoption, emergency veterinary care for owners who can’t afford it, end-of-life services and temporary housing for animals whose owners are veterans, homeless or victims of domestic violence.
As Ms. Tennant told the council Monday night, more than 70% of these costs are covered by generous local residents, and whenever the shelter expresses a need, people are there to meet it. But that doesn’t let local government off the hook. Making sure their obligation is met without getting into another catfight should be the goal going forward.
