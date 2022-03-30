Edelman to resign in July, creating another 4th Judicial District Court vacancy
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman will resign effective July 1, 2022, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox announced in a press release Monday.
Although he primarily presides over cases in Johnson County, Edelman frequently hears cases in Sheridan, including serving as the primary district court judge in Sheridan County after the start of former 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn’s term on the Wyoming Supreme Court.
As occurred after Fenn’s appointment to the state’s highest court in late 2021, it will likely take two to three months for Edelman’s replacement to be identified, appointed and seated on the bench. Edelman’s announcement of his retirement several months ahead of his final day on the bench, however, may limit complications in the transfer of the judgeship.
Composed of Fox, three attorneys and three laypeople, the Judicial Nominating Commission will accept expressions of interest for the 4th Judicial District Court vacancy from qualified people — who must be Wyoming voters and authorized to practice law in the state — through April 25. From these applicants, the commission will select three candidates to present to Gov. Mark Gordon.
Gordon must appoint the new judge within 30 days of receiving this list of three candidates.
As a result, the new judge will likely be identified in June.
This story was published on March 29, 2022.
———
BLM Wheatland postpones April 1 mustang adoption
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management Wheatland Off Range Corral has postponed its scheduled April 1 wild horse and burro adoption event because some horses there have an upper respiratory illness.
The facility is temporarily closed and animals quarantined until a veterinarian determines they no longer show signs of illness. This will reduce stress on the animals, allowing them to recover and avoiding transmission outside.
No public tours or adoptions will occur during the closure.
Through testing, the horses were determined to have Streptococcus equi, or strangles, a bacterial infection similar to strep throat in humans that commonly affects younger horses.
The BLM and a contracted veterinarian continue to assess their condition. Additionally, the BLM conducts daily health checks on the animals there to ensure a healthy herd environment.
The Rock Springs Wild Horse Facility in Rock Springs will hold an event on April 30.
The next adoption event at Wheatland will be Friday, May 6.
For more on wild horse events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook and Twitter or visit https://www.blm.gov/ programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/events.
This story was posted on March 26, 2022.
