From the April 7 Buffalo Bulletin:
On Monday morning, a call came into the Johnson County dispatch center warning of an active shooter at Buffalo High School.
The call represented every community’s worst nightmare and punctured the bubble of security that typically surrounds residents of a small community.
That call was followed by a coordinated, rapid response by the Buffalo Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Law enforcement officers did not hesitate to enter BHS — unsure of what they would meet. Officers did a complete sweep of the building and determined the report was unsubstantiated.
Though Buffalo Schools are on spring break, students had been in the building that morning for various sports practices. The district was prompt in issuing an “all clear” statement to parents and families.
Police Chief Sean Bissett and Johnson County School District Superintendent Charles Auzqui credited the various law enforcement agencies and school personnel for their quick response. The response was only possible because leaders have developed and practiced coordinated action plans for such emergency situations. Those tasked with carrying out the action plans did so professionally.
While these false reports have occurred throughout the country and state, every report must be taken seriously to protect the safety of students and staff. Unfortunately, false reports endanger entire communities by utilizing law enforcement resources that may be required elsewhere.
Nevertheless, we were impressed by the promptness and thoroughness of the response from law enforcement agencies and the school district.
Further, both the Buffalo Police Department and Johnson County Schools provided prompt and meaningful communications to families and the community.
Both Bissett and Auzqui said the call did provide a “real life” type scenario and their agencies were able to assess their response and the effectiveness of the response.
On Monday, the law enforcement and school communities performed their roles admirably to help ensure all our kids’ safety.
This harsh winter's impact will be felt long after the last snow pile melts
From the April 9 Casper Star-Tribune:
By any measure, this has been an especially harsh winter. As Wyomingites, we are used to snow in April, wind that can knock you over and suffering through four seasons of weather in a single day. But this one still stands out.
We’ve endured mega-storms, massive snow drifts and temperatures so low that it hurts to venture out. As this editorial is written, streets in Casper are so full of snow that driving for groceries seems like a risky proposition. The city even enlisted private contractors to help its own beleaguered road crews.
But for the majority of Wyomingites, the snow will soon melt, and life will go back to normal. That isn’t the case for some, who will have to contend with this winter’s repercussions for a long time.
Even before last week’s record-setting blizzard, ranchers were already struggling with the effects of a winter that’s been notably colder and snowier than normal. Hay prices are already higher, and now ranchers are needing to buy more of it to ensure their cattle are still fed despite the ground being covered with snow. They’re also having trouble just reaching parts of their properties due to mountainous snow drifts. And it’s important to note that this blizzard hit just as calving season is set to begin.
The winter has also struck Wyoming’s wildlife particularly hard. In some parts of the state, at least half of the adult pronghorn population has died, wildlife officials said at a town hall earlier this month. One-third of the female mule deer collared by Wyoming Game and Fish have also perished. So have nearly all of the collared juveniles. Already, it appears the state’s hunting seasons — and the outfitters and lodges that depend on them — will be curtailed.
In both of these cases, the effects of this winter will continue long after the snow has melted and we’ve traded our boots for some flip flops at the local reservoir. That’s why it’s critical that we resist the urge to turn our attention elsewhere once we’re no longer reminded of the cold.
Gov. Mark Gordon has already submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration that could bring assistance to the state’s ranchers who are struggling due to the brutal winter. If that request is granted, federal financial relief, such as low-interest loans, will be available. The governor’s office has also been working with the Farm Service Agency to determine what areas are hurting the most and what can be done to help them.
When it comes to helping our wildlife, there are also steps that can be taken. They revolve around a critical concept: keeping wildlife habitat intact. Simply put: If animals go into the winter fat, they’re more likely to survive. And having good access to nutrition in their summer and transition ranges makes it easier for animals to build up that fat.
More specifically, we can invest in wildlife friendly fencing, projects that improve habitat, and highway crossings that allow animals to pass safely. As individuals, we can donate money and time to help and remind our lawmakers to make our wildlife a priority.
If weather forecasts hold true, by the time you read this, much of this past week’s record snow will have already melted. But our attention to the issues caused by this harsh winter shouldn’t fade along with it. We need to do right by these two critical parts of our state.
Rapid response deserves praise
From the April 10 Cody Enterprise:
When a crisis happens, is our community prepared?
Two recent school shooting false alarms in Cody answered that question in the affirmative last week. While the false calls were likely frustrating and scary for students and staff and families, the response of Cody School District and local law enforcement personnel, including the Cody Police Department and the Park County Sheriff’s Office, was heartening.
The first test came April 3 in a statewide “swatting” incident in which fake school shooting calls were made.
Local law enforcement was on scene at both Cody High School and Cody Middle School in minutes. They quickly determined the calls were bogus, but took the time to conduct a systematic walk-through and security check of the schools. Additional officers, deputies and detectives checked all the schools in Cody.
Two days later, Cody High School faced yet another “false alarm” — a years-old social media threat from New Mexico that resurfaced on a local student’s feed. But a shelter-in-place order was instituted within a matter of minutes, and law enforcement again responded quickly and calmly. There was no hesitation, no waiting for orders.
The lion’s share of credit for this quick response goes to the school district, led by superintendent Vernon Orndorff, and local law enforcement. But we also want to recognize the student and parents who notified officers of the potential threat. This kind of communication and cooperation are what is needed in times of crisis — and to help prevent a crisis.
We dream of a day when school shootings are no more, and we hope the school district and local law enforcement will never have to respond to a real crisis situation at one of our schools. But it’s their job to plan for the unthinkable. We know they have plans in place, and it’s reassuring to see those plans executed so well, especially when it comes to protecting our most valuable resource: our kids.
— By Stephen Dow
YRA should wait to sell the land
From the April 5 Cody Enterprise:
Who could have guessed the proposed sale of an unused, unwanted piece of land at Yellowstone Regional Airport could end up in such a muddle?
At issue is a less than one acre lot appraised at only $21,500.
Our suggestion to the YRA board would be not to do anything with the land for a few years.
The lot is owned by the city of Cody after the Federal Aviation Administration listed the piece of ground as surplus property and relinquished it. As a result, the airport board, which would have received the proceeds from the sale, is out $9,200 for costs related to the proposed sale.
After the airport board accepted bids for the property, the city council at a meeting last month rejected the two bids for the land. Harold Musser, a member of the airport board, was the higher bidder.
Musser submitted his offer without knowledge of any others, but the city nonetheless rejected his bid. This puts the airport board in a quandary.
What to do with the lot?
If it were put up for sale again, it is likely the only two bidders will be those who bid the last time.
Airport board member Shawn Warner suggested the board wait a few months “to just let things settle” before deciding what to do with the property. We agree.
While the board is out $9,200 in the attempt to sell, most of those costs (excluding the advertisement for bids) will not have to be replicated in the next go-around.
Irrespective of who is to blame for this conundrum, the airport board is out $9,200. However, that amount is less than 1% of the airport’s annual operating revenue budget.
Airport board member Heidi Rasmussen recommended there needs to be “a work session or some kind of a conversation” with the city or county in how to proceed with the sale in the future.
We agree. But we strongly urge that discussion take place in a meeting which is open to the public.
— By John Malmberg
Airport transit solution needed ASAP
From the April 5 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Just as surely as April showers bring May flowers, spring break swells parking lots to the verge of capacity at the Jackson Hole Airport. It’s a perennial problem in spring — and throughout the year — with residents from Jackson and neighboring commuter communities wondering once again why there are no public transit options.
So, we make another call for public bus service to Wyoming’s busiest airport.
It’s been over four years since a short-lived and ultimately inconsistent $20 per person Ride2Fly airport shuttle service ceased operations. And it’s been decades that residents have been requesting a public transit solution for getting people to and from the airport inside Grand Teton National Park.
In the meantime, Jackson Hole Airport has seen enplanements grow. Nearly 500,000 passengers boarded planes in 2021. To put that in perspective, that’s double the enplanements of the Idaho Falls airport, double the enplanements Jackson Hole saw in the 2000s and more than seven times the passengers of Wyoming’s next busiest airport in Casper.
Residents and tourists need a way to and from the airport conveniently, and without spending hundreds of dollars on private taxi services or ever-increasing parking fees. Reasonably priced and reliable START service to the airport would keep countless cars off our roads, save people $25 daily parking fees, or from paying taxi, Uber and Lyft fares, which are upwards of $65 a ride and over $100 each way to Wilson or Teton Village.
The Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan and community’s regional transit plan call for getting vehicles off roads and people onto public transit, so the publicly subsidized START bus system looks like a logical choice for a permanent solution for affordable public shuttles to the airport.
The service would also help locals get back into town, provide transportation options for airport workers and help ease North Highway 89’s steady stream of summer traffic.
The call for an airport bus shuttle service has only grown louder as both the airport and valley roads have gotten busier. The private sector isn’t solving a growing issue that directly contradicts community goals. When will the airport board, Town of Jackson and Teton County officials finally create the permanent solution to our community’s needs.
Sunny days are on the way
From the April 6 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Winter raised the misery index a bit by keeping its icy grip on Newcastle and the rest of the state, but this seasonal malaise has been compounded for our readers by some pretty stressful and traumatic events that have befallen our community specifically.
All of us here at the News Letter Journal are certainly looking forward to sunnier days ahead.
The sun IS supposed to shine this weekend, and Sunday brings the Easter holiday. Both of these things bring hope, and we can’t help but believe the ability to get outdoors and breathe in some fresh air while celebrating with those we hold close is reassuring.
Over the course of the past month, Newcastle schools have experienced unprecedented events for our small rural town — , and our youth, along with their parents and scores of compassionate community members, have faced previously unheard of fears.
For the first time, our community has experienced the terror of knowing that somebody brought a gun into one of our schools and had allegedly formed the intent to use it to harm others. A fabricated threat this week required an immediate response from authorities, and again had parents on the edge of their seats while their children endured a lockdown and all of the various feelings that have to accompany that experience.
Both situations caused confusion and worry throughout our schools — and community — but the safe outcomes are reason for joy, and we remain hopeful that these types of events again become “unheard of” in our town.
We also know that we have been blessed because as terrifying as it is to even have to think that a horrific act of violence could occur in our schools, we have avoided tragedy and the officials responsible for the safety of our schools and the people in them appear to have taken the threats seriously and performed admirably.
For that we are truly thankful.
As we approach the upcoming holiday, preparing to spend time at church, with our loved ones and enjoying the sunshine we so desperately need, we hope our community focuses on all of the good here in Northeast Wyoming and in our community.
Hug your children, celebrate Christ, hunt for a few pretty eggs and enjoy some amazing food. We have so much to be thankful for and so much to look forward to as we finally enter spring and the sunny days ahead.
We also urge our readers to offer up an extra prayer of thanks for those members of our community who have worked so hard to guarantee the safety of everyone in our schools. Without the quick action of school officials and local law enforcement, this message could be very different than the one of hope and thanks we can offer you today.
Hospital right in lengthy CEO search
From the April 4 Powell Tribune:
The Powell Valley Hospital board and CEO search committee are taking their time with finding a new hospital leader.
In my view, as someone who has made good and bad hires during my career, it’s the right course of action.
At its monthly meeting March 27, board of directors Vice President Chris Cox announced that the search committee was set to start a third round of searching for applicants after the second round ended with one of the two finalists dropping out for another opportunity, and the second being deemed not the right fit.
That round only occurred because in the first round, the candidate the committee did want to hire wouldn’t agree to a salary in the range the hospital had offered, even though the candidate knew the range ahead of time, Cox said.
That first round included two other finalists, but as with the second round, the committee wasn’t 100% sold on either.
The committee clearly knows a valuable lesson that it took many years in management for me to learn: not just any candidate, even one well qualified and willing to take the job, is a good hire.
That’s especially true for a top leadership role. These are jobs where that applicant you pick may stick around for decades, which is exactly what you want if you’ve chosen the right candidate.
Cox, speaking on behalf of the board of trustees due to chair R.J. Kost being on vacation, said it’s well worth it to take the time to find the right CEO. His example? Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge went through several rounds of candidates to find the right choice.
While Powell may not be as small as Red Lodge, it’s still a community far away from a big city. We’re in a rural area, an area that gets bad wind, cold and snow, so it’s not for everybody. So even applicants from other areas who say they could handle it may not really know what they’re getting themselves in for.
Again, the goal is to find the right person for the job, not simply the most qualified candidate, because the next CEO of Powell’s hospital needs to, like retiring CEO Terry Odom, not just do good work, but stick around and embrace the community.
So, if finding someone with all that takes a little while, it’s almost certainly well worth it.
— By Zac Taylor
WTE offers thumbs up and down
From the April 8 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Swatting calls cause unnecessary stress for students, parents and school staff
DOWN to whoever was involved in at least a dozen “swatting” calls Monday morning, including one that sent local police officers and sheriff’s deputies rushing to Cheyenne’s South High School.
Swatting is the term used for false reports of active shooters or bomb threats, which are called in with the sadistic goal of getting law enforcement to respond. A wave of such calls have been received by school districts across the country, and it appears Wyoming communities are just the latest victims.
In the local situation, the caller said that there was an active shooter in a first-floor bathroom of the building. The school was immediately placed in lockdown, as was Johnson Junior High across the street. Nearby Goins Elementary, Rossman Elementary and Triumph High School also were placed on secure perimeter protocol for the safety of students and staff, according to Laramie County School District 1 officials.
Law enforcement officers deserve a big UP and “thank you” for their prompt response and willingness to rush into an uncertain situation in an attempt to save lives. We can’t tell these folks often enough how much we appreciate them and what they do.
Yet, even though all of the calls to Wyoming schools were false reports, that doesn’t mean no one was put in harm’s way. Although law enforcement officers are well-trained on how to handle these types of situations, there have been several unfortunate injuries and deaths as a result of “swatting” calls nationwide. Thankfully, none happened in Wyoming this past week.
According to the FBI, these calls may be coming from outside of the United States; regardless, we sincerely hope efforts are being made to track them to their sources. At a time when tensions are already high due to recent school shootings in Denver and Nashville, the last thing students, parents and school staff need is unnecessary extra stress caused by such false alarms.
UW sorority lawsuit based more on bigotry than student behavior or actions
DOWN to the seven Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members at the University of Wyoming and their lawyers for challenging the admission of a transgender woman in federal court.
If, in fact, this student has been engaging in sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior, there are plenty of ways to report and challenge her continued presence through the university’s offices and processes.
Instead, Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper found a group of young ladies who were upset and are attempting to capitalize on their frustration by turning this into yet another culture wars case. (We have to wonder if the sorority sisters sought out the lawyers or if the lawyers saw an opportunity to grab the spotlight and went “client shopping.”)
Reading through the court filing, it’s very clear that the sorority’s leader was determined to get this transgender woman into the organization. By forcing members to use their email address to vote, she was going against the sorority’s rules and pressing the existing members to either go along with her wishes or expose their biases against transgender people.
That was clearly wrong, as is the allegedly lecherous behavior by the transgender student, if it really happened as described in the lawsuit. But, again, there were other ways to challenge these issues of student behavior without filing a lawsuit that is so clearly based on bigotry.
Unfortunately, even if the defendants in this case “win,” they have already lost. Cases like these, even when they aren’t successful, often result in the very behavior the lawyers and plaintiffs seek — in this case, keeping sororities and other gender-based groups from admitting transgender people into their ranks.
And in a state where so many adults clearly are prejudiced against LGBTQ+ people, that’s one more reason for them and the younger generation that supports them to steer clear of the Equality State.
Kudos to Legislature’s Management Council for guaranteeing remote testimony
UP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council for voting to guarantee that remote public testimony will be available during all interim committee meetings between now and next year’s budget session.
The decision was made after two committee chairmen — Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, and Rep. Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins — decided during the recent general session to limit most testimony in their committees to those who could appear in person.
We’ve argued since well before the COVID-19 pandemic that the technology exists to allow members of the public to weigh in on issues important to them, regardless of where they lived. Still, some state lawmakers insisted on holding their interim meetings in small towns with limited or no access to broadband internet that would accommodate live streaming of meetings and remote testimony.
As we said during this year’s session, not allowing remote testimony now is simply disrespectful or lazy, since the connector between the Capitol and the Herschler Building is loaded with technology, including multiple cameras and television monitors in every committee room. Yet, according to WyoFile.com, “Sen. Scott said some kind of restraint was necessary to account for growing public interest in lawmaking.”
If a public official no longer wants to hear from members of the public, it’s time for that person to resign. (In the case of Mr. Scott, who has been in the Legislature since Jimmy Carter was president, he’s about 20 years overdue.)
Thankfully, the majority of his colleagues disagreed with his assessment. Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, correctly pointed out that “it is a disservice to the public” to have inconsistent practices among committees. She proposed a policy to allow remote testimony both during the interim period and throughout next year’s session.
Although the Management Council delayed a decision until closer to the 2024 session on the latter, we’re glad to see them support the former.
David Adler: Trump's case: When novel theories become legal principles
Defendant Donald J. Trump and his supporters have assailed the 34-count felony indictment of the former president brought by the Manhattan District Attorney as resting on a flimsy, untested and novel legal theory that converts Trump’s alleged misdemeanors to felonies.
While a jury of President Trump’s peers will decide his fate, assuming the case goes to trial, it turns out that the theory of the case underlying the 34 felony charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, may not be novel at all. New York legal experts have pointed to a lengthy record in the state of converting misdemeanor charges to felonies.
Setting aside the question of whether Alvin Bragg is promoting an untested legal theory, that he is swimming in uncharted waters, does the alleged novelty of his legal theory, or any legal theory, weaken its strength and legitimacy? How do new legal theories become established legal principles and constitutional doctrines, including those of enduring importance? These are questions central to our constitutional system and civic education.
Every legal concept and principle, every constitutional doctrine, has a creation story. They require invention, beginning, perhaps with a mere assertion by legal scholars, judges and other public figures. Some American legal principles, not enumerated in the Constitution, evolve slowly, over a long period of time, with roots in English legal history that reflect fundamental controversies surrounding the evolution of constitutional government. The doctrine of judicial review is such an example.
Other legal doctrines, including the assertion of executive privilege, arrive suddenly, like a thunderclap or a lightning bolt, lacking doctrinal paternity, historical precedent and practice. These are declarations grounded on an “ipse dixit”—it is so because I say it is so. Like Topsy in Uncle Tom’s Cabin, executive privilege “never was born. It just growed like cabbage and corn.”
Judicial review—the authority of a court to declare laws and governmental actions unconstitutional— is a pillar of American Constitutionalism, but it was a mere seedling and bizarre legal theory, at that, when James Otis asserted it in 1761 in the landmark Writs of Assistance Case. That case represented a historic battle waged against a repressive English law that rankled colonists’ conceptions of a yet unarticulated legal concept—the right to privacy derived from unreasonable searches of their homes and businesses.
Otis, a young Boston attorney, whose growing reputation for genius, eloquence and creative legal reasoning, drew attention from men of great stature, including John Adams. Otis argued on behalf of colonists that the writs of assistance statute, which authorized sweeping searches—fishing expeditions—violated colonists’ constitutional and natural rights. He reached a crescendo when asserting a novel legal theory: the court has the right and duty to declare the law null and void, that is, unconstitutional. The court was stunned by the argument that judges possessed the power of judicial review. Otis lost his case, of course, because judicial review had never taken root in Anglo-American legal history.
But Otis’s creative legal theory quickly found currency, for two reasons. First, it drew upon the observations of Sir Edward Coke, the magisterial 17th Century English champion of the common law, to whom the colonists looked for defense of English liberties and early expressions of constitutionalism. Otis’s legal research took him to Coke who, in 1610, in the landmark Dr. Bonham’s Case, offered a minority opinion from the bench: a law against common right and reason should be declared null and void. Coke’s novel theory never found foundation in England, as it surely could not since Parliament is sovereign and its laws are not subject to judicial review. In Coke, Otis found instant pedigree.
Second, Otis’s argument provided a sorely needed weapon for colonial lawyers to wield in court as they attacked as unconstitutional a series of statutes familiar to readers—the Stamp Act, the Sugar Act and the Iron Act, among others—that violated the rights of an emerging citizenry. Otis’s powerful argument was cited and quoted again and again in courts up and down the eastern seaboard. For this argument and other contributions, Otis is widely recognized as the Godfather of American Constitutionalism. His novel theory became a cornerstone of our legal system.
Executive privilege—the claim of presidential power to withhold information from Congress and investigators—has no similar pedigree. In fact, the English King had no authority to withhold information from Parliament. There was no historical figure in England—no member of Parliament and no legal scholar—who invoked the words or asserted the spirit of “executive privilege.”
Executive privilege was, in fact, not invoked in the United States until 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower conjoined the words, “executive” and “privilege” to justify his decision to withhold information from Senator Joseph McCarthy, who was bullying governmental officials on the false accusation of communist loyalties. Americans cheered Eisenhower’s novel legal theory and his willingness to denounce McCarthy, but that legal concept, neither grounded in the text or the history of the Constitution, and at odds with the architecture imposing executive accountability, would become a regrettable doctrine in the presidential arsenal for circumventing legal and constitutional requirements.
In the end, novel legal theories, whether invoked in 18th Century Boston or 21st Century New York, should be judged on their merits.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
