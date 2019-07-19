JACKSON (WNE) — The State Building Commission has approved matching funding for the new Central Wyoming College center in Jackson. The allocation amounts to more than $7.5 million from the state.
Administrators said the funding will be matched through philanthropy and possible local public funding in Teton County.
That community already approved a $3.82 million special purpose excise tax in 2017 for land acquisition, planning, design, engineering and construction of the new facility, which now is to be located south of High School Road in Jackson.
CWC previously purchased property for the center on Veronica Lane in Jackson, but in June administrators said that land would be sold in favor of the larger, two-acre plot, which will provide more space for parking and other amenities.
Housing options for students are “a big priority” but are not in the plans at this time, administrators said last month.
At that time, the CWC center had just been named as the Wyoming Community College Commission’s No. 1 capital construction priority for the coming year. As a result, the WCCC included the $7.5 million match for the facility in its 2020 request for funding from the Wyoming Legislature, which the State Building Commission considered this month.
According to previous reports, the Jackson Center will offer courses in culinary arts, nursing, allied health and outdoor education as well as foundational coursework, business degrees, entrepreneurial success classes and more.
