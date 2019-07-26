RIVERTON (WNE) — While his father looked on, 29-year-old Garrett Neal Powell was arraigned Wednesday morning in Fremont County District Court for attempted first-degree murder.
He pleaded "not guilty by reason of mental illness."
If convicted, Powell could face life in prison.
The charges are from an April 16-17 overnight incident during which Powell was witnessed to have attacked his father with a hammer while his father slept, in the family's shared home south of Lander.
The court affidavit states that Powell's mother witnessed her son striking his father in the head with a hammer repeatedly.
Powell was charged with aggravated assault last summer for an attack on his father nearly identical to the one he now faces: hitting his father in the head with a hammer.
He pleaded "not guilty by reason of mental illness" to those charges as well and was freed early this year and placed under probationary and medical supervision.
When he appeared in Riverton Circuit Court before Judge Wesley Roberts, Powell was placed under a cash bond of $500,000, and also several contact restrictions: He was to have no contact with his mother or his father, the latter of whom had been flown to emergency medical care at the time.
Those strictures remain in place, despite the defendant's requests that they be altered.
