CODY (WNE) — A Brazilian man is now facing federal criminal charges for allegedly stealing nearly $8,000 from Park County ATM machines in recent weeks.
Allisson Bebiano, 29, is facing three felony charges in federal courts after he was initially charged on 17 different counts in Park County. On Dec. 6, deputy Park County prosecuting attorney Larry Eichele submitted a motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice as, “it is in the best interest of justice,” Eichele wrote in the filing, to allow for the federal prosecution to proceed.
The new charges are attempting to use a counterfeit access device, using unauthorized access devices to obtain $1,000 or more and possessing device-making equipment which affected interstate commerce. He could receive up to 35 years in prison and $750,000 in fines if found guilty on all counts.
Bebiano had been held in the Park County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond but is no longer in custody at the local facility. He is now at the Natrona County Detention Center and scheduled to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich for a detention hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Casper.
Over a few weeks in late October into mid November, Cody police investigated surveillance footage from banks after being alerted of fraudulent withdrawals stemming from the ATM machines. In 14 instances, Bebiano allegedly withdrew a total of $7,960 from ATMs belonging to Big Horn Federal Savings Bank.
