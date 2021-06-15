This month’s Campbell County Public Library book discussion will take a fictionalized look at the life of William Shakespeare.
Northern Irish-British author Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” comprises two narratives. One examines the events leading up to the death of Shakespeare’s son, Hamnet, while the other looks at the Bard’s life during the time from when he met his wife and when Hamnet was born.
“It is a love story between him and his wife,” said Anna Street, the library’s circulation manager. “It’s an interesting take on that story between the both of them.”
These are the types of books that the library likes to have discussions about because they open up really interesting conversations, Street said.
The book discussion will happen in person from 6-7 p.m. tonight at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road. Masks are optional, but people are encouraged to sit 6 feet apart.
The library will host a virtual discussion of “Hamnet” as well at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Call 307-687-0115 for the Zoom link.
The book discussion is made possible thanks to a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
