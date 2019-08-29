BUFFALO (WNE) — Earlier this spring, Weed and Pest District Supervisor Rod Litzel predicted a big season for grasshoppers. Unfortunately for rangeland owners and hay producers, the grasshopper infestation proved larger than expected.
“We kind of planned on a program, and we ended up treating twice as much as we had planned on,” Litzel said. “And that was still a drop in the bucket for what we should have treated. We thought we could treat based off spotty infestations. I don't think we realized how many other spots there were and how big they were.”
Litzel said that the district treated 156,000 acres for grasshoppers at a cost of $450,000 to $500,000. Some of that cost will be borne by the Bureau of Land Management and private landowners. Litzel is optimistic that the state will cover costs for the treatment on state lands.
"They're pretty destructive to rangeland,” Litzel said. “A lot of species will take the leaves off and leave nothing but a stem.”
The goal in treatment, Litzel said, is not 100% eradication, but rather management.
“The goal of the treatment is not to completely kill everything – a few are good for the birds and the fish – but we do need to get them down to a manageable level,” he said.
This summer, managing the population was made difficult because there were “hot spots” spread out all over the county, making it hard to know where those hot spots were and where to do the survey counts, Litzel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.