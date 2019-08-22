SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County commissioners expressed frustration with the city of Sheridan during a regular meeting Tuesday for its inability to come to a funding agreement with the county regarding local air service.
The commissioners took action to remove a contingency from Sheridan County’s memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which allowed the county to move forward without the city’s participation.
WYDOT’s Aeronautics Commission is scheduled to vote on approving the county’s MOU this week, which would finalize SkyWest Airlines as the Sheridan County Airport’s commercial air service provider starting next year.
County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, who also serves as the administrator of the Sheridan and Johnson counties Critical Air Service Team, said while she still expects the city and county to reach an agreement, the county cannot afford a delay.
“We’re at a critical time now — we’ve got to start getting some schedules loaded so we can start selling this service and pay for it,” Obermueller said. “The longer we stall, the more detriment there’s going to be to that funding side of it.”
The original memorandum of understanding between Sheridan County and WYDOT was contingent on the county negotiating a cooperative funding agreement with the city of Sheridan, which was similar to past air service funding agreements between the city and the county.
“It’s perplexing to me, given that we’re at the 24th hour and now we’re trying to negotiate something that seems very simple,” Obermueller said.
The two sides can still reach an agreement with the city agreeing to cooperative funding through an MOU with Sheridan County, but that will require the entities to sort out how they will cooperate on managing the service.
