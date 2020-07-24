JACKSON (WNE) — Three cars piled up on Highway 390 on Thursday in an accident that involved 15 people, disabled three cars and sent four people to the hospital, where they were treated and released.
Adam Johnson, the investigating Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper who responded to the crash, which occurred just north of the Aspens, said it was one of a few big accidents he has seen in recent weeks.
The accident happened around noon Thursday, slowing traffic in both directions on 390, which is also known as Moose-Wilson Road and, colloquially, as the Village Road. The wrecks were largely cleared up by 2 p.m., when traffic resumed moving at a more or less normal pace.
Johnson, as well as a person involved in the crash and passersby, said the accident occurred when a northbound black Honda Pilot came up behind a northbound gray Subaru Forester that was preparing to make a left off of 390 onto North Teewinot Road. The Honda reportedly failed to stop and crashed into the back of the Subaru, which lurched into the southbound lane and into the side of a Chevrolet van.
The Subaru’s driver, one person from the Honda and two people from the Chevy were transported to St. John’s Health.
Johnson said it seemed like the injured people had suffered “concussions and lacerations and that sort of thing.”
“That’s just a lot of things we’re seeing this time of year,” Johnson said. “People are enjoying the beautiful scenery our state has to offer and not focusing on the driving part.”
