TORRINGTON (WNE) — Two Goshen County residents are making their way through the local court system after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor, wrecking it and abandoning it near Henry, Nebraska, this summer.
Harley Smith is set to face a felony theft charge in a jury trial on March 2, 2020. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000, or both. His alleged co-conspirator, Amber Steidley, was also charged with felony theft, as well as accessory after the fact.
The charges came about after a Goshen County man reported a 1981 dual four-wheel-drive John Deere tractor, worth an estimated $25,000, had been stolen from his property on Aug. 3, according to court documents.
According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by Goshen County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Wes Deen, the victim did not give anyone permission to use the tractor, though numerous witnesses said they saw Steidley and Smith in possession of the tractor.
Smith and Steidley were hired to move a trailer for Gloria Steinhausen.
“They first tried to pull it with a pickup, then told Gloria Steinhausen they were going to borrow a tractor,” the affidavit said. “Mrs. Steinhausen stated they left and came back with the tractor and a white Chevy truck and used it to move the trailer to Lyman.”
The trailer was found in splinters near Lyman, Nebraska, soon after the investigation began.
“The tractor was found hours later north of Henry. The tractor was damaged too badly to drive,” the affidavit said.
