AARP COVID dashboard shows improvement In Wyoming’s nursing homes
SHERIDAN (WNE) —The latest edition of the AARP COVID-19 dashboard showed substantial improvement in staff and resident cases of COVID-19 inside the state’s nursing homes over the four week period ending Dec. 18, 2022.
Wyoming’s nursing home COVID-19 resident ratio for that period was 7.27 cases per 100 residents, which is the eighth highest in the nation and up from November’s rate of 6.7 cases per 100 residents.
Wyoming’s nursing home staff case rate was just over the national average at 4.8 confirmed cases per 100 residents. That led to 51% of Wyoming nursing homes self-reporting staff shortages.
The good news is Wyoming’s rate of nursing home resident deaths due to COVID-19 dropped to .05 per 100 residents, placing Wyoming 11th in the nation and well under the national average of .10 deaths per 100 residents.
That is a big change from the November stats, which listed Wyoming as having the highest number of nursing home resident deaths attributed to COVID-19 with .33 deaths per 100 residents or six deaths total among nursing home residents.
Wyoming wasn’t alone in seeing its COVID-19 rates increase. Going into winter, COVID-19 cases and deaths across the nation rose for the second consecutive month, while vaccination rates remain stalled.
As of mid-December, more than three months since the shots became available, fewer than half of nursing home residents (47%) and less than one-quarter of health care staff (22%) were up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Wyoming’s nursing home residents are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines at a rate higher (60.8%) than the national average of 47.5%. Wyoming nursing home staff is vaccinated at a rate of 23.1%.
This story was published on Jan. 21, 2023.
Second expert to evaluate Underwood’s competency
POWELL (WNE) — One expert found Joseph Underwood competent to face charges that allege he dumped his ex-girlfriend’s dead body south of Cody, but the defense will receive a second opinion.
On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah agreed to order another evaluation of Underwood.
The defendant’s attorney said the work will be performed by one of the two doctors who found Underwood was mentally unfit to face other charges stemming from the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Angela Elizondo.
The Laramie County District Attorney’s Office had charged Underwood with first-degree murder and other felonies relating to Elizondo’s killing, but permanently dropped the case last year, after Dr. Max Wachtel of Denver and Dr. Dan Martell of Newport Beach, California, found Underwood was incompetent.
Following the dismissal of that case, however, the Park County Attorney’s Office refiled separate charges against Underwood.
They include felony counts of concealing a felony crime and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a violent felony, plus misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer and fleeing police.
Charging documents allege Underwood disposed of Elizondo’s body on a remote two-track road between Cody and Meeteetse and led law enforcement officers on a chase when they caught him returning to the scene.
Immediately after Underwood was transferred from Cheyenne to Cody, Judge Darrah expressed concern about proceeding with a defendant recently found to be incompetent.
Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric contends that, because it’s a felony case, Darrah lacks the authority to make a ruling on Underwood’s competency and the decision should be left up to a district court judge.
The prosecutor is currently asking the Wyoming Supreme Court to order Darrah to move forward with Underwood’s case and hold a preliminary hearing.
This story was published on Jan. 24, 2023.
WYDOT adjusts snow response
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Back-to-back storms impacting the entire state has caused Wyoming Department of Transportation snow crews to restructure how they approach clearing roads.
WYDOT Assistant Chief Engineer for Operations Tom DeHoff told the Wyoming Transportation Commission Thursday maintenance crews are approaching snow removal differently this winter season.
DeHoff said there were several road closures in the past month due to winter conditions, crashes and wind, causing no visibility and drifting. Maintenance crews are shifting resources to where the storms are and attacking storms as soon as they come, enabling roads to open as quickly as possible.
“Several team members have gone to other districts to help fight the storm and stay several nights in hotel rooms away from their families,” he said. “This is a little shift in (our plan) and the guys are adjusting well to it, and I just want to commend them on how they’re adjusting to this new way of our trying to attack the storms.”
Other staff are gearing up for summer, ensuring maintenance on equipment in preparation for construction projects.
Six snow plows had been hit since the last commission meeting, with 10 having been hit in total so far this season. Fortunately, DeHoff said, nobody was injured but there was damage to the trucks requiring minor repairs. All are back on the road and working.
A total of 62 vacancies remain out of 449 total maintenance positions throughout the state, which is three fewer than the last time DeHoff reported, he said, noting each month the number decreases. He noted raises approved for maintenance crews helped with the hiring of open positions.
For those interested in open positions with WYDOT, see governmentjobs.com/careers/wyoming.
This story was published on Jan. 20, 2023.
New terminal to be named after Coe
CODY (WNE) — The terminal of Yellowstone Regional Airport officially has a name — one that pays tribute to a longtime advocate of local air service.
The airport board voted unanimously to name the terminal the “Senator Hank Coe Terminal” during its Jan. 11 meeting, almost two years after the idea was first introduced to the board by Cody Mayor Matt Hall and Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston in April 2021.
The terminal at YRA had no prior designation. The general aviation terminal was named after historic Cody aviator Elmer Faust in 1992, and this terminal is still named in his honor.
Sen. Coe, who died in January 2021, was an avid supporter of air service in Cody. Former county commissioner, and Coe’s longtime friend, Joe Tilden told the airport board the senator had “done more for commercial aviation in the state of Wyoming — and in particular Cody, Wyoming — than anyone else I know of.”
Coe was a founding member of the Cody-Yellowstone Air Improvement Resources organization, an advocacy group for Yellowstone Regional Airport. He would travel across the country to lobby for YRA in front of airline executives, petitioning for more flights and days of air service to and from Cody.
“The fact that we have our current air service … is because of Hank,” Coe’s colleague Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, had told the Enterprise at the time of his passing.
This story was published on Jan. 23, 2023.
