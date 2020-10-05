Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Albany: 265

Big Horn: 25

Campbell: 91

Carbon: 29

Converse: 44

Crook: 8

Fremont: 117

Goshen: 35

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 7

Laramie: 134

Lincoln: 74

Natrona: 169

Niobrara: 1

Park: 58

Platte: 20

Sheridan: 78

Sublette: 22

Sweetwater: 31

Teton: 52

Uinta: 18

Washakie: 9

Weston: 16

Total: 1,304

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Albany: 619

Big Horn: 68

Campbell: 354

Carbon: 210

Converse: 114

Crook: 42

Fremont: 712

Goshen: 102

Hot Springs: 33

Johnson: 31

Laramie: 598

Lincoln: 197

Natrona: 570

Niobrara: 3

Park: 249

Platte: 35

Sheridan: 254

Sublette: 94

Sweetwater: 343

Teton: 592

Uinta: 295

Washakie: 112

Weston: 33

Total 5,660

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Albany: 101

Big Horn: 11

Campbell: 36

Carbon: 33

Converse: 45

Crook: 7

Fremont: 91

Goshen: 15

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 186

Lincoln: 36

Natrona: 104

Niobrara: 2

Park: 19

Platte: 12

Sheridan: 81

Sublette: 29

Sweetwater: 20

Teton: 33

Uinta: 70

Washakie: 9

Weston: 11

Total: 969

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Albany: 455

Big Horn: 52

Campbell: 297

Carbon: 212

Converse: 115

Crook: 41

Fremont: 672

Goshen: 80

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 36

Laramie: 646

Lincoln: 158

Natrona: 499

Niobrara: 4

Park: 208

Platte 26

Sheridan: 253

Sublette: 100

Sweetwater: 330

Teton: 572

Uinta: 345

Washakie: 106

Weston: 28

Total: 5,272

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.