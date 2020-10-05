Despite an increase of 114 in the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases around Wyoming, the number of active cases in the state only went up by 13 on Monday, according to figures from the Wyoming Health Department.
Department figures showed that the number of new confirmed cases reported in 20 counties, along with 11 new probable cases, was nearly equaled by the number of recoveries recorded Monday, 112.
The numbers left the state with 1,304 active cases, an increase of 13 from Sunday.
Albany County had 265 active cases; Natrona had 169; Laramie had 134; Fremont had 117; Campbell had 91; Sheridan had 78; Lincoln had 74; Park had 58; Teton had 52; Converse had 44; Goshen had 35; Sweetwater had 31; Carbon had 29; Big Horn had 25; Sublette had 22; Platte had 20; Uinta had 18; Weston had 16; Washakie had nine; Crook had eight; Johnson had seven, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The department said all but three of the state’s counties reported new laboratory-confirmed cases Monday, with Albany County recording the largest case number increase at 22.
Only Crook, Hot Springs and Johnson had no new cases.
As of Monday, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March was set at 5,660.
The number of probable cases increased by 11 Monday to total 969 since the pandemic began.
At the same time, the number of people to have recovered from both confirmed and probable cases since mid-March went up by 112 on Monday to total 5,272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.