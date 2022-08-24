Wyoming is facing real challenges. It's time our politicians focus on them.
From the Aug. 21 Casper Star-Tribune:
The most watched political race in Wyoming history is over.
By the time you read this, the national reporters will have flown back to New York and Washington, D.C. The pundits will have found something else to debate. Cable news viewers will turn their attention to other topics.
Rep. Liz Cheney lost badly to Harriet Hageman, former President Donald Trump’s choice to unseat one of his biggest political enemies. Cheney has made it her mission to talk about the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s attempts to undermine and overturn a legitimate presidential election. But judging by the election results, most of Wyoming’s Republican voters weren’t interested in her message, though her concerns about the undermining of our electoral system are completely on point.
This primary has shown us something else, especially when considering state and local races. Wyoming politics were once something distinct from the national political discourse. Our issues were unique to us. That’s no longer the case. In race after race this primary, the issues that were debated were the same ones you’d find on cable news, regardless of how little they may affect life within our borders. Meanwhile, areas of real concern were overlooked.
Our public school discourse is a notable example. The leading candidates in Wyoming’s schools superintendent race spent plenty of time discussing critical race theory, even though it’s not taught in a single Wyoming school. Yet there was little attention paid to the fact that, according to a recent survey, a shocking two thirds of teachers here would quit if they could. Superintendent Brian Schroeder nearly won the GOP nomination on the heels of his overheated warnings about gender identity. Meanwhile, our state’s education budget is running a major deficit without any clear fix, or for that matter, even a discussion of one.
Our secretary of state race was no different. The winning GOP candidate, Rep. Chuck Gray, campaigned against ballot drop boxes and voter fraud, even though all available evidence shows Wyoming’s elections are secure. All the while, we missed an opportunity to focus on what that office can do better to encourage voter turnout and economic development in Wyoming.
As voters, it’s time to insist our politicians address actual state issues. We can’t afford a disconnect between what we debate in our politics and the actual concerns facing Wyoming. Our state faces serious challenges. In the long term, we don’t have the revenue to support government and school services that our residents rely on. Coal is in decline. Our young people continue to flee for other states. Our population is aging at a time when medical services are receding. You won’t hear about these issues on cable news or talk radio. But ahead of the general election, voters should demand that politicians address these real concerns rather than allowing another round of distractions and nonsense.
We can learn lesson from ball player
From the Aug. 22 Cody Enterprise:
Did you see the video earlier this month of the Little League batter consoling the opposing team’s pitcher?
During the Little League Southwest Regional final Aug. 9 in Waco, Texas, right-hander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Okla., when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis’ helmet.
Jarvis fell to the ground and was surrounded by concerned coaches and other staff, but was able to walk unaided to first base a short time later.
He noticed Shelton on the mound staring at the ground in tears over what happened and quickly walked over, giving him a hug and saying “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.”
The act of sportsmanship drew a standing ovation from the crowd and has been making the rounds online.
You can see the original clip at espn.com/espn/story/_/id/34375953/oklahoma-little-league-batter-consoles-tearful-opposing-pitcher-being-hit-head-llws-qualifier or just search Little League batter consoles pitcher and you’ll find it.
In an interview in the Atlantic, Oklahoma coach Sean Kouplen said, “Afterwards, I told them that that is so much bigger than winning a baseball game. I told them that’s what our world needs. It needs to put people above differences and above competitiveness.”
In a world that grows increasingly divisive, displays of compassion and kindness are sadly becoming rarer and rarer. Feel-good moments like this offer some hope for humanity.
We should all follow the example of Isaiah Jarvis – instead of attacking those we have conflict with, we can try to see things from their side.
After the game Shelton told CNN, “I think the lesson is that you should care for other people. Like if they’re down, you should just care for them, try to build them up.”
We couldn’t agree more.
— By Amber Steinmetz
Keep local politics respectful
From the Aug. 18 Green River Star:
One of the things Sweetwater County — especially Green River — prides itself on is having that small-town vibe and being a close-knit community.
This doesn’t go away during elections. If anything, it becomes even more important.
We want the people who lead us to be our friends and neighbors, people we can pass on the street, people who are active in our community, people we know and trust.
But when it comes to election season, it can be too easy to separate the concept of a candidate from the concept of a human being. We value them being a part of our community when we vote for them, but also act like they’re somehow set apart when they’re running for office.
When they become names on a brightly colored sign and smiling faces on advertisements, it can start to feel like candidates come from a different world. But they don’t.
We have to remember that these people are, in fact, people. This is especially important when we don’t vote for them. When we criticize them, they hear it. Their families hear it. Their children hear it.
As a community and as a voting base, we have to stay respectful. It’s one thing to disagree with a candidate and another thing to attack them personally.
This need for respect also extends to the candidates themselves — perhaps even more so. And this year’s primary election races saw mixed results in terms of respect, with some races being friendly and others becoming heated.
Many people have commented on how friendly the race for mayor of Green River was. Pete Rust and Mark Peterson have run against each other several times now, and even if they disagree with or are sometimes frustrated with one another, they made a commitment to treat each other with respect and not hostility.
Other races during this primary were not so friendly. Some candidates made direct personal attacks against their opponents, while others made thinly veiled jabs. At times candidates engaged in a fight over who was telling the truth, with candidates making accusations their opponents claimed were false.
When candidates are fighting for a leadership position, it’s understandable they want to be seen as the best choice and want to highlight why they are superior to their opponent.
However, when arguments turn into attacks, candidates may see their attempts backfire. Their own lack of respect and self control may prove to voters why they are unfit for a leadership position.
“It’s kinda hard to sling mud and keep your own hands clean,” Jack Bartlett says on the series “Heartland.” This is not the only quote along these lines, but it sums up the concept well.
During this year’s primary election, some candidates got their hands dirty. Thankfully, several candidates tried to stay above the mud.
When the dust from an election settles, we all live and work in this community together — candidates and voters alike.
Let’s keep our close-knit values by respecting each other as human beings and as fellow Sweetwater County citizens.
Resist Angry August
From Aug. 17 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
After two summers of record-setting local tourism, valley residents entered 2022 ready for a break, and to the surprise and delight of many, it’s here.
Visitation stats are down. July hotel room occupancy ended 12% lower than 2021, and August advance bookings are down around 20%. That gives us space for a collective deep breath during the final full month of summer, when frazzled employees and residents often start to get irritated. There’s no need to become angry this August, because it’s a glorious time of year with the final predictable stretches of warm and sunny weather.
Keep calm and carry on, grateful for the skies that are (so far) clear of wildfire smoke, the roads and special outdoor places a bit less crowded, and the restaurant tables a little easier to find.
Smile and enjoy the great weather, and don’t forget to connect with your neighbors and longtime friends over some outdoor food and beverages.
Raise your voice
There are two government surveys in the field, one a Teton County Library Community Needs Survey, and the other a Town of Jackson Community Equity and Inclusion survey.
Community leaders can only give the people what they want if the people participate. We should take every opportunity to give feedback on how the public good operates. These important community topics and facilities need our participation to write the next chapter and create a great future.
Primary election highs and lows
From the Aug. 18 Lovell Chronicle:
Tuesday’s primary election at both the state and local level showed the power of national politics as well as the value of aggressive campaigning.
It’s no surprise that Harriet Hageman vanquished Rep. Liz Cheney for the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s lone seat in the House of Representatives. Rep. Cheney, though part of a legacy Republican family, likely sealed her fate when she joined the House committee investigating the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. She might have survived simply voting to impeach President Trump in early 2021, but her service on the January 6 committee as vice chairman sealed her fate.
Simply put, most GOP voters and state and county party officials were furious to see her side by side with Democrats serving on a committee investigating, in part, the former president’s role in the attack and his frequent assertion that the 2020 election was stolen, rigged in Joe Biden’s favor.
Part of it, certainly, was GOP fealty to former President Trump, but we believe a large part of it for many voters was the perception that Cheney was paying more attention to the committee work than to her constituents in Wyoming. Another factor was Hageman’s active, grassroots campaign that carried her from county to county. While we didn’t like her vitriolic tone, she ran hard and visited Big Horn County several times. She ran a very strong race.
At the same time, we admire Liz Cheney for sticking to her guns once she took on the work of the January 6 committee. She didn’t back down and stood firm for the Constitution, and her stance regarding President Trump clearly cost her the race. It was simply too much for many voters. She will survive and continue work for the ideals she believes in. Liz Cheney is not going away. She’s too smart and tough.
It’s too bad the former friends have come to such loggerheads. Really, their basic conservative politics are quite similar, but they sharply disagreed on January 6 and the president’s role.
You might call Chuck Gray’s win over Tara Nethercott an upset, but the Casper legislator had a tremendous statewide outreach. His signs were everywhere, and while we don’t agree with his stance on voting rights and the integrity of the Wyoming election process, he appeared to have simply out-worked Ms. Nethercott, or at least his supporters did. How he manages the Secretary of State’s office will be interesting to watch, as he is a proponent of hand counting all ballots and other measures.
On the local level, we feel for the candidates who poured their heart and soul into running for office, only to see their hopes dashed. In particular, it’s tough to see Ray Peterson and
RJ Kost lose the race for Senate District 19. Both are dedicated public servants who have worked hard to do the best job they can for the people of north Big Horn County and a portion of Park County during their service in the Senate. But congratulations to Dan Laursen of Powell, who ran a very strong race to win the nomination.
Hats off to Dalton Banks of Cowley, who prevailed in a four-way race for House District 26, and to the other winning candidates on Tuesday.
Election nights are tough on candidates, especially when they end after midnight, which was the case Tuesday night in Big Horn County. It’s a nerve-wracking, gut-wrenching time. And so we say thank you to all those willing to serve their community by running for office. During a time of increasing acrimony in American politics, we believe most candidates, especially at the local level, simply want to serve and help their community.
— By David Peck
Make that a buck, and you’ve got a deal
From the Aug. 16 Powell Tribune:
The question was leading, and it took the Northwest College Foundation right where Clay Cummins wanted to go.
“How badly does the Foundation need that $10,000?” asked Cummins at the Foundation board’s late July board meeting.
The $10,000 was only tentative, a recommended asking price for two acres of land near the college soccer fields, informally used as parking during home soccer games. The college was eyeing the site for construction of temporary dining facilities which would serve the campus while a new student center, including food service area, was built.
First, NWC needed to acquire the land. The Foundation was seller; the college was buyer.
The query from Cummins, longtime Foundation board member and a former Distinguished Alum at Northwest College, cut short discussion of dollars and cents. His point instantly registered with Foundation directors. It really didn’t need an answer.
The $10,000 isn’t a make or break amount for the Foundation or its annual budget of half a million dollars. As the official fundraising organization for NWC, its principal purpose is raising private funds, then managing and distributing those funds for the support and enrichment of the college.
The $10,000, on the other hand, is a big deal for the college, which is running tight budgets and carefully husbanding any and all dollars in order to be able to pay its 50% share of the $1.48 million temporary dining facility and 50% of the $20.6 million student center.
There followed in short order a motion for the Foundation to sell the two acres of land to the college for $1. One buck!
It was unanimously agreed to, and the grateful response of NWC president Lisa Watson was equally quick: “Wonderful.”
The NWC Foundation, by the way, has already committed $500,000 from unrestricted funds to allocate to the college to cover the biggest chunk of its cost for the temporary dining facility.
The $10,000 for the land transfer, in effect waived by the Foundation, was just a cherry on top.
— By Dave Bonner
The way it's always been done doesn't work anymore
From the Aug. 20 The Sheridan Press:
A simple trip out for dinner illustrates the struggles local businesses face these days. Nearly every restaurant since the COVID-19 pandemic began has advertised or informed customers of their inability to hire enough staff to maintain pre-pandemic levels of service.
Initially, the staffing shortages centered around the service sector. Now, though, nearly every business you enter apologies in advance for long waits or scheduling appointments weeks or months out.
“We’re just really short-staffed right now,” has become a sort of motto at everything from car repair shops and manufacturers to restaurants, hotels and retail shops.
Where have all the workers gone?
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2021, more than 47 million workers quit their jobs, and many of those were seeking increased compensation, more work-life balance and strong company culture. While some have referred to the phenomenon as “The Great Resignation,” others have called it “The Great Reshuffle.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has tracked the changes, and found that jobs that require in-person attendance and traditionally have lower wages, have had a more difficult time retaining workers. The hospitality and retail industries, for example, have had the highest quit rates since November 2020, consistently above 4.5 percent.
Other industries have struggled with the rise of remote work. Many — 91% of U.S. workers — who began working from home during the pandemic hoped to continue working at least some hours from home post-pandemic and about 30% indicated they’d seek new employment if they were called back into the office.
Still, if workers simply shifted gears, why would so many businesses continue to struggle to hire?
A 2022 research paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis sought to answer that question and found two main factors were accelerated retirements and staying home to care for someone.
“To conclude, our analysis of the out-of-labor force activities in the (government data) reveals that shifts toward retirement and home care/family care have driven the shortfall in labor force participation,” the paper, “Why Are Workers Staying Out of the U.S. Labor Force?”, stated.
So how do employers lure those workers back?
For years, younger generations in the workforce have emphasized the need for work-life balance, flexible hours, good pay and benefits, strong workplace culture and a sense of purpose. Now, they aren’t just asking for it, they are demanding it.
For employers in Sheridan and across the country, the need to get creative in providing appealing workplace perks has come to a head. As inflation impacts families and businesses alike, some companies will struggle to pay the wages workers want. That means other — less tangible — advantages will have to be promoted in recruitment efforts. That’s a much harder task than advertising top-dollar wages.
The businesses with the most creative and invested leaders will prove successful, and will survive this phase of the economy. But others will lose steam, shutter and eventually close.
Now is the time for businesses to examine company culture, employee compensation, rewards and recognition, training opportunities and fresh starts. The way it’s always been done will only prove a death knell for those unwilling to change.
Summer is fading
From the Aug. 18 Thermopolis Independent Record:
We have come to the “Dog Days” of summer when the mornings are cool and the afternoons so hot you just want to sit on the porch with the pups and enjoy something cool to drink.
It also marks the start of school and before long it will be crisp leaves, flannel shirts and football.
These are some of the days we can cherish the most as we kiss the summer good-bye to welcome the beauty of fall.
We really have been lucky in Hot Springs County this summer. We have had a number of grass/range fires, but they have been contained fairly quickly.
We are in a stage one county burn ban and have had some red flag days so it is still important to be diligent and on high alert for signs of smoke.
We had terrific weather for our summer community events. We are hopeful that as we’re sneaking up on September, we will have a long, enjoyable fall.
Although summer is fading, we can look forward to bonfires with friends, a warm drink on a chilly day and time inside snuggling under a blanket with your loved ones or a good book.
Every season in Wyoming has its perks and every one is hard to let go of at times, but the great thing is, as one fades, the next beautiful season begins.
Still, some will be sad about the end of summer, coming of fall, then followed by winter. Some find it hard to accept the end of a season.
As Robert Frost states in his poem “Reluctance,”
Ah, when to the heart of man
Was it ever less than a treason
To go with the drift of things,
To yield with a grace to reason,
And bow and accept the end
Of a love or a season?
Tuesday's primary reveals much about politics in Wyoming
From the Aug. 20 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Tuesday’s primary election revealed many things about the current state of politics in Wyoming – some good, some bad.
Let’s start with some good news. Regardless of your party affiliation, this week’s primary once again showed that the state’s election process is trustworthy, and our county clerks and their staff are dedicated to preserving its integrity. Not only did we hear no complaints of voting irregularities, results are canvassed by independent boards at the county and state levels to certify that was the case.
That’s unlikely to silence those like Republican Secretary of State primary winner Chuck Gray, however, who have parroted the false election fraud claims coming from former President Donald Trump and his supporters ever since the 2020 election results didn’t go his way. We just hope this week and another well-handled election in November will cause Mr. Gray and others to stop sowing seeds of distrust about a system in Wyoming that clearly works well.
The next post-election takeaway isn’t that surprising, but should concern anyone who had hopes the Legislature would stop wasting time on highly partisan, mostly far-right boilerplate legislation. With an economy desperately in need of diversification, a K-12 education funding crisis, tens of thousands of residents without health insurance and many other top-shelf issues facing them, lawmakers shouldn’t be wasting their time on the pet issues of the American Legislative Exchange Council and other groups.
Yet, based on Tuesday’s results, it seems many of the state’s Republican voters either don’t care or failed to do their homework about certain candidates. For example, in Natrona County, Casper developer Bob Ide narrowly defeated former Senate President Drew Perkins. Of course, we have no evidence of how he will perform as a lawmaker, but the fact Mr. Ide was photographed with state GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, gives us some indication.
Rural eastern Wyoming, especially, is growing ever more conservative. In Goshen County, Rep. J.D. Williams lost his seat to Allen Earl Slagle, and Rep. Shelly Duncan lost her seat to Scott Smith. And in Converse County, Rep. Aaron Clausen narrowly lost his seat to Tomi Strock, who encouraged her campaign Facebook followers to attend a Chuck Gray-sponsored screening of “2000 Mules” because “it is trully (sic) an eye opening documentary” about the 2020 election.
All of this sets up the 67th Wyoming Legislature to be even more radical than the one that wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars on a special session about vaccine mandates.
Which brings us to a key point: If more people don’t start doing their homework, asking questions of candidates and voting, this radicalization of our political system will continue. And, sorry, folks, we hate to say it, but there’s really no excuse for this other than simple laziness.
Today, thanks to the internet and social media, there are more ways than ever to find out where each candidate stands on the key issues. In addition to stories and news briefs in publications like the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, there are candidate questionnaires on our website, WyomingNews.com, and answers to online surveys by other organizations.
Not plugged in? There’s still the old-fashioned method of picking up the phone and calling those you’re wondering about (yes, the phone numbers can be found on the Secretary of State and Laramie County Clerk’s Office websites, but we’ll soon be publishing a list of all of the phone numbers and email addresses they provided when they filed to run for office).
Another disturbing lesson to be learned from this year’s primary field is that some people seem to want to get elected so they can destroy the system from the inside. While we certainly hope that isn’t the case with Mr. Gray and Republican U.S. House nominee Harriet Hageman, we saw evidence of this trend from people like current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell, U.S. House candidate and current state Sen. Anthony Bouchard and others.
Thankfully, many of these folks failed to advance to the general election, but some did. And with all of the noise made lately at school board meetings here and across the state about books in school libraries and district mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, voters must be extra careful to vet trustees candidates this fall.
Of course, with the attention placed on the race between Ms. Hageman and incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, it would be easy to say that the days of Wyoming going unnoticed on the national political scene are over. We’re not sure, though.
Certainly, the high-profile battle between Ms. Cheney and Mr. Trump drew the attention of journalists and political insiders from the Beltway and across the country. It also generated a lot of attention from average residents nationwide with an opinion about Ms. Cheney and her service on the congressional committee investigating the 1-6-21 Capitol riot. That attention led to millions of dollars from outside the state pouring into Ms. Cheney’s campaign account, as well as Mr. Trump endorsing in down-ballot races.
We can’t help but wonder if this is a one-time blip on the radar, however. How likely is it that, once the current battle of wills fades away, the least-populated state in the union will continue to garner such attention? As is the case with Alaska other than when Sarah Palin’s on the ballot, we think it’s pretty unlikely.
Of course, the most obvious takeaway is that the former president still has a lot of influence in the Equality State. Ms. Hageman’s landslide victory over Ms. Cheney is all the evidence we need to see that. Unlike the attention that came with it, that likely will take much longer to fade into the past, especially if the Republican Party continues to be the Party of Trump.
OK, that’s enough looking back. With 80 days to go until the general election, it’s time to grab a notebook, make a list of candidates to research (we provided a good one in Thursday’s edition and online) and get to work.
David Adler: Loving v. Virginia: Equal means equal
In a blockbuster, landmark ruling that rolled back the tides of racism and White Supremacy, the Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia (1967), affirmed marriage as a fundamental right protected by the 14th Amendment when it struck down a state law that banned interracial marriage.
Just a dozen years after the Court had held in Brown v. Board of Education (1954) that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional and, in a historical context in which racial violence and southern resistance to civil rights laws and rulings captured daily headlines, the Court proceeded to deliver a powerful blow for the cause of racial justice, equal protection and due process of law.
The Court acknowledged in Loving that it was addressing an issue that it had never heard: Whether a state law to prevent marriages between persons based solely on racial classifications violates the 14th Amendment?
In 1967, Virginia was one of 16 states that prohibited and punished interracial marriages, one of the badges and incidents of slavery dating back to the colonial period. Some 14 states had recently rescinded their miscegenation statutes. The Virginia law was somewhat distinct from others that prohibited interracial marriage. The Virginia statute — “An Act to Preserve Racial Integrity” — extended only to the integrity of the “white race.” Virginia prohibited whites from marrying nonwhites, subject to the exception for descendants of Pocahontas, but permitted Blacks, Asians and any other racial class to intermarry without interference from the state. The Virginia law, as the Court noted, was “designed to maintain White Supremacy.”
Two Virginians, Richard Loving, a white man, and Mildred Jeter, a woman of mixed African American and Native American descent had grown up, fallen in love and wanted to create and build their family in the only state that they had ever known. Because of the state ban on interracial marriage, the young couple, in 1958, drove from Caroline County, Virginia to Washington D.C. to get married.
The Lovings returned to Central Point, Virginia and hung their marriage certificate on a wall in their bedroom. Several weeks later, law enforcement officials, acting on an anonymous tip, burst into their bedroom around 2 a.m., shined a flashlight in the eyes of the Lovings and demanded of Richard: “Who is this woman you are sleeping with?” Richard pointed to the marriage certificate on the wall, and a sheriff responded: “That’s no good here.” Richard and Mildred were arrested and taken to jail. Richard spent the night in jail; Mildred, a woman of color, spent the next five days and nights behind bars.
The Lovings, without benefit of legal counsel, appeared before a local judge and entered guilty pleas to charges of violating the miscegenation statute. The judge imposed a one-year jail sentence but said he would suspend the sentence if Richard and Mildred agreed to leave the state and did not return for 25 years. The judge lectured the Lovings: “Almighty God created the separate races white, black, yellow, malay and red, and he placed them on separate continents,” which meant God “did not intend for them to mix.”
Roughly five years later, the Lovings, exiled from their childhood homes, wrote Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy about their plight. Kennedy advised them to contact the American Civil Liberties Association, which agreed to represent them. On June 12, 1967, Chief Justice Earl Warren, in a 9-0 opinion, delivered the Court’s landmark ruling. “There can be no doubt, Warren wrote, referring to the 14th Amendment, “that restricting freedom to marry solely because of racial classifications violates the central meaning of the Equal Protection Clause.” In essence, Warren declared, the clause means what it says: equal means equal. He stated, as an additional holding, that the Virginia prohibition on interracial marriage also “deprived the Lovings of liberty without due process” of law.
The Court recognized the deep racial prejudice that informed Virginia’s law. Employing the “most rigid scrutiny” in cases involving racial classifications, which the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment required, the Court concluded that there “is patently no legitimate overriding purpose independent of invidious discrimination which justifies this classification.” The goal of the measure, Chief Justice Warren concluded, was to “maintain White Supremacy.”
The prohibition discriminated against racially mixed couples and those wishing to marry outside their race, both of which were regarded as “they” groups. The fact that the law carried criminal penalties rankled the Court. In a concurring opinion, written only to emphasize his previously stated opinion that miscegenation statutes violated the 14th Amendment, Justice Potter Stewart stated: “it is simply not possible for a state law to be valid under our Constitution which makes the criminality of the act depend on the race of the actor.”
Richard and Mildred Loving were neither educated nor sophisticated citizens. Nor were they interested in making political statements or starting fights, let alone leading a constitutional crusade for enforcement of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses. As Mildred said, they “were just in love and wanted to be married.” The Supreme Court, Chief Justice Warren explained, thought that was sufficient. “Under our Constitution,” he wrote, “the freedom to marry, or not to marry a person of another race resides with the individual and cannot be infringed by the State.”
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported. in part. through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
