Park numbers historic? Yellowstone visitation stats had repeat visits
CODY (WNE) — Last week Yellowstone National Park announced its record-breaking 2021 season might not have been as historic as the attendance numbers indicated.
The Park counted 4.86 million visits in 2021, but a close analysis of visitor-use data showed it double-counted more than 350,000 vehicles that re-entered the Park in 2021 compared to 2019.
Yellowstone determined this was likely due to approximately 20% fewer overnight stays in the Park and other factors like construction projects and COVID-19. The Park had about 20% fewer campsites and hotel rooms available in 2021 compared to previous years.
Even when double-counting occurs, real people are still being counted as entering the Park each time. The difference lies in that those people may not have been counted twice in the past if they stayed inside the Park for multiple days.
Cam Sholly, Yellowstone superintendent, said in a WyoFile story early this month the counting conflation increased the visitor numbers by about 900,000 people. If Sholly is correct, the Park fell short of a record-breaking year, with attendance most similar to 2019 numbers.
Yellowstone reported that statistics garnered from trail counters, trash, water usage and public safety calls showed visitor-use levels being more comparable to 2019, when the Park counted 4 million visits.
Linda Veress, a spokesperson for Yellowstone, said the Park has no plans to re-configure its 2021 attendance total and will not mark this statistic with an asterisk because it is not considered inaccurate.
“Each time a vehicle enters the Park for recreational purposes, it is considered a first visit whether it is re-entering or coming through the gate for the first time,” Veress said.
This story was published on Jan. 26, 2022.
For the first time, Yellowstone will offer the majority of its backcountry permits online
JACKSON (WNE) — America’s first national park is taking a step toward the digital age.
Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that it would begin offering the bulk of its backcountry permits in advance and online at Recreation.gov. Permits are required for all overnight stays in the park’s backcountry, which includes over 1,000 miles of trails and nearly 300 designated campsites.
This year, the backcountry pass will cost $50.
The online offering is a change from recent years’ policies.
In 2019, the most recent year before the COVID-19 pandemic, backcountry permits were only available in advance by mail, fax or in-person. In 2020, that changed, giving people the ability to call or email the office no earlier than two days before their trip — or make an advance reservation over mail or fax.
In 2021, policies changed again, making permits available via phone or email three days before backcountry users’ trips. The policy of advance reservation by mail or fax remained in place.
The Continental Divide Trail Coalition praised the move in an emailed statement. The trail passes through the national park.
Yellowstone backcountry permits will be available online starting March 1 in an “early access lottery” on the federal government’s widely used reservation site. The “early access lottery” will run from March 1 to March 20.
Those who are chosen will be given an assigned date and time to book reservations between April 1 and April 24, during which early permit buyers will be limited to one reservation. The lottery application will go live on March 1 at Recreation.gov.
Starting April 26, permits will generally become available at the same site.
This story was published on Jan. 27, 2022.
