RIVERTON (WNE) — A public hearing has been scheduled to determine whether Wind River Tribal Court chief judge Sara Robinson is to be removed from her office.
A public hearing notice from the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council cites Shoshone and Arapaho statutes which indicate that a judge may be removed on the grounds of "neglect of duty or gross misconduct" after a public hearing at which the judge may act in his or her own defense.
The statement did not contain any indication of the nature of the allegations against her but noted in a statement Thursday that there are two.
Robinson worked in the past as a juvenile prosecutor for the Fremont County Attorney's office but was fired from the position in March of 2016.
Neither tribe would comment on the nature of the allegations as of press time.
Eastern Shoshone Tribe Attorney General Jonathan Sanchez said that the decision to clarify the allegations publicly would be determined by a vote within one or both business councils (Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho), to occur Friday afternoon.
The public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in the Wind River Intertribal Council Chambers.
Robinson was appointed as judge in August to fill a vacancy in the tribal court left by former chief judge Terri Smith, who resigned after she was arraigned on federal cocaine delivery indictments in March.
Smith, 33, has since pleaded guilty to cocaine and oxycodone delivery charges and will be sentenced later this month.
