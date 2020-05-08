EVANSTON (WNE) — The major business during the Tuesday, May 5, meeting of the Evanston City Council centered on the sale of five acres of city-owned property on Union Center Rd. to ISA Partners, LLC.
John Feusner, Jr., owner and president of ISA, joined the council via Zoom video conferencing. ISA is a multi-national company with over 80,000 square feet of manufacturing, engineering, research and development (R&D), and customer service space in Oregon and Mexico.
Their specific product categories include protective shoe covers, industrial gloves, nuclear spec gloves, and now lineman electrical spec gloves. The company has built 14 rubber dipping factories across the globe and is currently the only rubber dipping manufacturer producing these products in the U.S. and North America. Feusner said,
O’Neill explained that the planned development will be a campus style layout constructed in three phases. Phase 1 will include manufacturing and customer service totaling over 20,000 sq. ft. Upon completion of Phase 1, ISA will employ 25-50 individuals, including salaried and hourly positions.
Phase 2 includes an additional 6,000 sq. ft. of research and development.
Phase 3 will add the final 16,000 sq. ft. of distribution warehousing. When Phase 3 is completed ISA estimates hiring over 100 employees in Uinta County.
