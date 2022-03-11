The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 10 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received reports of 53 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with reports of five new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 48, leaving the state with 255 active cases.
The number of active cases fell to zero in Johnson County. Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 41; Natrona County had 31; Teton County had 29; Fremont had 23; Goshen and Weston had 20; Sweetwater had 16; Albany had 11; Carbon and Sheridan had seven; Platte and Uinta had five; Big Horn and Park had four; Lincoln, Niobrara and Washakie had three; Converse had two, and Crook, Hot Springs and Sublette had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,744 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 153,740 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.