Wyoming saw its second-highest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday as 10 counties reported 29 new cases to boost the total number of cases confirmed since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 1,151.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported new cases were seen in Albany, Big Horn, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Weston counties.
Uinta and Laramie counties had the largest increase for the day at six each.
The Department of Health’s coronavirus totals count all of the cases detected since the illlness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March and does not take into account recoveries or deaths.
As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases seen since mid-March totaled 318 in Fremont County; 164 in Laramie County; 140 in Uinta County; 102 in Natrona County; 95 in Teton County; 78 in Sweetwater County; 42 in Campbell; 34 in Washakie; 33 in Park; 31 in Albany; 18 in Sheridan; 16 in Converse and Johnson; 13 in Carbon; 12 in Lincoln; 11 in Big Horn; nine in Hot Springs; seven in Crook; four in Goshen; three in Sublette; two in Platte and Weston, and one in Niobrara.
The number of active cases stood at 362 on Monday, including 290 among those with confirmed coronavirus cases and 72 among those with probable cases.
The active case number reflects recoveries among 843 patients with confirmed cases and 227 patients with probable cases for a total recovery number of 1,070 since mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.