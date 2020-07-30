LOVELL (WNE) — A 15-year old male died in Lovell Monday after his four-wheeler rolled over him in an accident.
Camden White was visiting Lovell from Arizona, according to Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn, and was assisting a local family with farm labor Monday morning.
Sometime shortly before noon, White was instructed to go home and began traveling home in an ATV, Blackburn said. When the rest of the family came out of the fields to join him for lunch, they discovered the home empty and began searching for White on the property.
A call came in to dispatch at 12:12 p.m. after family members discovered White.
According to preliminary investigations, it appears White was traveling on Road 15 when he over-corrected the vehicle. The vehicle turned over, ejecting him, and then rolled over White, injuring him.
White was pronounced dead on the scene.
White was a legally licensed driver and no foul play is suspected, Blackburn said. Blackburn called the incident a tragic accident and stated that the incident is still under investigation.
“Our heart goes out to family and friends,” Blackburn. “This is just a tragic accident that reminds us of how quickly things can happen and how we can’t take things for granted.”
