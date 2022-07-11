Nonprofit fundraising blitz returns
CASPER (WNE) —WyoGives, the state’s annual 24- hour online fundraising campaign, returns Wednesday.
The Wyoming Nonprofit Network launched WyoGives in 2019 as a way to help publicize and raise money for Wyoming nonprofits in one centralized, accessible location. This time around, over 250 nonprofits are participating.
Each group gets a page on WyoGives’s website, wyogives.org, where it can post information about its mission and goals.
Buttons on the pages enable visitors to donate or sign up to become fundraisers.
Visitors can search through participating organizations by keyword, by county and by 26 different causes. They can search for organizations for seniors in Park County, for example, or emergency response services in Lincoln County or arts and culture groups in Laramie County.
Some of WyoGives’ sponsors will be matching donations.
The Hughes Charitable Foundation, based in Jackson, will add $2 for every $1 added to Albany, Washakie, Platte, Carbon, Weston, Big Horn, Niobrara, Goshen, Fremont and Hot Springs counties. They’ll meet one-to-one donations made to Natrona, Laramie, Sublette, Lincoln, Campbell, Crook, Sweetwater, Converse, Park, Uinta, Johnson and Sheridan counties.
Wells Fargo, one of WyoGives’ sponsors, set aside additional money aside for nonprofits that focus on addressing housing issues and homelessness.
WyoGives is expected to give nonprofits an extra boost this year — especially at a time where demand for many of their services is high.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have found it harder to stay afloat on their own — putting increased pressure on the nonprofit sector.
This story was published on July 11.
———
New industrial park in Laramie gets thumbs-up from council
LARAMIE (WNE) – Laramie may become home to diverse new businesses with the development of a new industrial park.
Laramie City Council approved a preliminary plat for Knife River Business Park this week, a project that plans to develop 36 acres into five industrial lots near the city’s southern border. The new industrial park borders the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Huron Street and the Union Pacific Railroad line near Timberline Business Park and 307 Meat Company.
Knife River Business Park, owned by Knife River Corp. of Wyoming, touts its potential for Laramie workers and customers.
As an I2-zoned business park, the area could become home to supply stores, plant nurseries, commercial bakeries and a variety of other businesses. The industrial zoning also means there would be no additional housing developments in the area.
What makes the project attractive for city officials is its potential to expand an area of the local economy.
“There are currently no developable industrial lots within the city of Laramie,” said Coffey Engineering and Surveying engineer Collin Fossen. “This opens up an opportunity for industrial development to take place within the city of Laramie, which can spur our economy and be a positive benefit.”
Following construction, the report says the business park would have other “smaller business-ready lots.”
Lot 2 would be less than 2 acres, while the remaining three lots would be 2.76 acres each. These “business-ready” lots would be ready for new businesses to move in following construction.
This story was published on July 9.
———
West Nile virus detected in Teton mosquitos
JACKSON (WNE) — The Teton County Weed and Pest District detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes — the first such detection in 2022 — during routine surveillance on Friday.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The endemic disease shows up each year as mosquito populations bloom across Wyoming. But an early July detection is sooner than usual, Teton County Weed and Pest said.
“We’re not seeing it on a wide scale, yet, we’re just kind of seeing a little blip,” said Weed and Pest entomologist Mikenna Smith.
The Wyoming Health Department shared tips earlier this year on how to avoid bug encounters that can lead to serious disease. The “5 Ds” of mosquito-bite prevention are:
1) DAWN and 2) DUSK — Mosquitoes prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid going outside during these times.
3) DRESS — Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.
4) DRAIN — Mosquitoes breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining or removing it. Empty pet water bowls, kiddie pools and troughs, for example.
5) DEET — Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide). Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus also can be effective.
Human cases of West Nile virus are rare and typically mild. West Nile virus numbers for humans have been relatively low the last few years in Wyoming, the Health Department said Friday.
Most people infected with the virus don’t have symptoms. Among those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.
This story was published on July 11.
———-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.