CODY (WNE) — SkyWest Airlines will be halting all of its Salt Lake City flights to and from Yellowstone Regional Airport until further notice.
That was the announcement made by YRA General Manager Bob Hooper late Wednesday afternoon, citing the unprecedented drop in airline travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The decline in airline traffic we are seeing is the most dramatic in the history of the aviation industry. The commercial airlines are making deep service cuts," Hooper said.
United Airlines will reduce to one daily flight to and from YRA to Denver for the months of April and May. It will add additional flights in June if conditions warrant.
SkyWest, a regional partner with Delta Airlines, was scheduled for an earlier start in May and later finish in September this summer.
Hooper said SkyWest will consider reinstating their service when conditions in the airline industry improve.
The decline in airline traffic is hampering the entire industry, with both international and regional airports facing significant reductions, and U.S. Airlines considering shutting down all passenger flights.
United will be loading a flight schedule change in the airline reservation systems this coming weekend.
If your flight will be affected by these changes, you will be notified by the vendor who you booked your travel plans with.
"We hope this situation is short lived and the airlines can return to normal operations in the very near future," Hooper said.
For United flight change questions, call 800-864-8331.
