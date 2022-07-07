Man suspected of killing, trying to dismember another at local motel
LARAMIE (WNE) —What started as a “date night” around downtown Laramie ended in an alleged attempted rape, murder and an attempt to dismember the victim, according to a court document.
A California resident, Hunter O. Fulton, 29, who is accused of killing a Laramie man, claimed he was protecting his girlfriend and steered police to a motel room to find evidence of the crime, says an affidavit of probable cause.
The affidavit identifies the victim by the initials M.T.C. and says that his description was a match for a local man reported missing June 27.
The girlfriend told police that she and Fulton were “hanging out” with M.T.C. at a Laramie bar on June 24 when he made a “sexual pass” at her.
When Fulton confronted the victim, he apologized and bought them drinks, the affidavit says. She said she and Fulton left the bar and went to their hotel room at the Gas Lite Motel, where they ingested cocaine, the affidavit says. The girlfriend told an investigator that Fulton stepped out of the motel room and left the door open, at which point the victim entered the room and “attempted to sexually assault (her) at ‘knife’ point,” the affidavit says.
She said Fulton returned to the room and got in a physical confrontation with M.T.C., shooting him in the process.
During a search of Fulton’s motel room, officers found the victim’s body in the bathtub with cuts to the torso and a saw nearby, the affidavit said.
Cheyenne hospital staffer improperly accessed records
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced Wednesday that a former employee inappropriately accessed several patients’ personal health records between August 31, 2020, and May 26, 2022.
“Although certain employees have access to most patient records, there may be instances where an employee would view patient records that do not fall within the scope of that individual’s duties,” CRMC Compliance and Privacy Officer Gladys Ayokosok said in a news release. “Such unauthorized access by an employee was reported to the hospital’s Compliance Office on May 26, 2022, and an investigation was immediately launched to determine the extent of the access.”
The internal investigation discovered that some patients’ electronic medical records may have been viewed, but there was no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of patients’ medical information, or that any of the information was retained by the employee.
Further investigation confirmed that, although the employee properly had access to CRMC’s electronic health records system, the employee’s viewing of certain medical records was outside the scope of the individual’s job duties, and access was immediately terminated.
The unauthorized access included one or more of the following types of information: name, date of birth, Social Security number, dates of service, medical record number, medical information, diagnosis and treatment information.
The incident was addressed in accordance with CRMC disciplinary policies, and the employee no longer works for CRMC, according to the release.
As a precaution, CMRC is mailing notification letters to affected individuals, Ayokosok said.
Monkeypox detected in surrounding states, Wyoming still clear
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Several surrounding states have now joined the list of locations where the 2022 outbreak of monkeypox has been detected, including Nebraska, Colorado and Utah.
While Wyoming still remains free of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control wants to raise awareness of the situation as the outbreak continues to spread.
Multiple cases of monkeypox have now been reported globally in countries that don’t usually report the disease. Early data suggests that a high number of the known cases have occurred among gay and bisexual men; however, it is not clear how the known cases were exposed to monkeypox and anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person is at risk.
Last week, the CDC activated its emergency operations center to monitor and coordinate the response and mobilize additional personnel and resources.
The known cases since May, according to the CDC, have been identified in 18 states and territories among people returning from international travel and their close contacts. Globally, over 1,600 cases have now been reported in more than 30 countries.
Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The illness typically lasts between two and four weeks and is rarely fatal.
