Three more Wyoming residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Monday, bringing the total number of residents from the illness to 33.
Two of the deaths occurred in July and involved men at long-term care facilities in other states, where they contracted the illness.
One victim was a Goshen County woman who had underlying health conditions recognized as putting patients at a higher risk of complications from coronavirus. She had not been hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
One of the men who died in another state was an older Sheridan County man who was being cared for at a long-term care facility in Montana when he contracted the illness. The other was an older Platte County man who was at a long-term care facility in Florida, where he was exposed to the illness.
The news came as the state’s number of active coronavirus cases moved to more than 600 with the reporting of 45 new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases on Monday.
The new cases pushed the number of active cases up by 13 from Sunday to total 603.
Carbon County had 130 active cases; Fremont had 113; Laramie had 68; Albany had 39; Washakie had 35; Park had 34; Teton had 32; Campbell had 29; Goshen, Sheridan and Sweetwater all had 21; Natrona had 20; Uinta had 15; Lincoln had eight; Big Horn, Hot Springs, Johnson and Weston counties all had three; Converse had two and Crook, Platte and Sublette counties had one.
Niobrara county had no active cases.
The active cases were found among 528 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 75 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The total number of cases seen since the coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in March grew to 3,331 on Monday, an increase of 45 from Sunday. According to Department of Health figures, the state has seen 2,829 confirmed cases and 502 probable cases of coronavirus since March.
The number of those patients to recover since March was set at 2,699 on Monday, including 2,272 recoveries among those with confirmed cases and 427 among those with probable cases.
