Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17

Albany: 39

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 29

Carbon: 130

Converse: 2

Crook: 1

Fremont: 113

Goshen: 21

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 3

Laramie: 68

Lincoln: 8

Natrona: 20

Niobrara: 0

Park: 34

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 21

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 21

Teton: 32

Uinta: 15

Washakie: 35

Weston: 3

Total: 603

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17

Albany: 90

Big Horn: 35

Campbell: 122

Carbon: 144

Converse: 23

Crook: 11

Fremont: 471

Goshen: 34

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 20

Laramie: 379

Lincoln: 78

Natrona: 211

Niobrara: 1

Park: 134

Platte: 5

Sheridan: 66

Sublette: 32

Sweetwater: 262

Teton: 357

Uinta: 233

Washakie: 93

Weston: 8

Total 2,829

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17

Albany: 13

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 26

Carbon: 25

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 62

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 144

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 37

Niobrara: 1

Park: 12

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 20

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 33

Uinta: 44

Washakie: 7

Weston: 0

Total: 502

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17

Albany: 64

Big Horn: 35

Campbell: 118

Carbon: 39

Converse: 31

Crook: 10

Fremont: 408

Goshen: 17

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 453

Lincoln: 96

Natrona: 227

Niobrara: 2

Park: 112

Platte 5

Sheridan: 65

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 255

Teton: 357

Uinta: 260

Washakie: 60

Weston: 5

Total: 2,699

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.