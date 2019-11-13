CHEYENNE (WNE) — With support from the Cheyenne City Council, the city is continuing the process of repaying Bloomberg Philanthropies more than half of a $100,000 Mayor’s Challenge grant.
The council approved a resolution Tuesday that outlines how the city will pay back the funds and reclassify spending, although some council members were not completely sold on the resolution.
“Like everyone else sitting on this dais, I certainly understand the gravity of the situation,” Council Vice President Bryan Cook said.
Back in spring 2018, the city was awarded the $100,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies to create a website that connects owners of underutilized properties with those interested in developing said properties.
The grant was supposed to be spent by October 2018, at which point about $43,000 was spent related to the project. In the months that followed, the mayor’s office used about $23,000 of the grant money for Christmas decorations for the Municipal Building, business travel expenses and catering for city events.
That $23,000 will be returned to Bloomberg for improper use related to the grant, along with the $33,000 that was not used at all.
The idea didn’t sit well with Councilman Dicky Shanor either, but he said there weren’t any other options.
“I don’t like the fact that we’re putting the taxpayers out there to foot the bill until we figure this out, but I think it’s the only choice we have right now,” Shanor said.
