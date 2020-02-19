JACKSON (WNE) — Wyoming’s two U.S. senators, both Republicans, endorsed longtime politician and Cheyenne native Cynthia Lummis, who will run for Senate this fall after a three-year sabbatical.
Lummis, a Republican, served from 2009 to 2017 as Wyoming’s sole U.S. representative and will now seek Sen. Mike Enzi’s seat as he prepares to retire in 2020 after two decades of service.
“She is a uniter we need,” Enzi said in a news release Tuesday. “Cynthia will put Wyoming first and be a force to be reckoned with in Washington.”
Sen. John Barrasso, who served with Lummis in Washington, D.C., for all four of her terms, described her as a “gritty champion for our conservative values.”
“Filling Mike’s shoes is no small task, and taking on Washington’s big spenders and bigger government will require someone that has proven they can do it and win,” said Barrasso. Lummis “is all these things,” he said.
Lummis said in the news release that she would be “humbled and proud” to work with Barrasso, who “has been absolutely critical in beating back liberal venom in Washington.”
Barrasso is the third-highest-ranking member of the Senate Republican leadership.
Lummis also said in her statement that should she be elected, she looks forward to working with Rep. Liz Cheney, who since 2017 has held Lummis’ former seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. With Cheney as the third-highest-ranking member of House Republican leadership, Lummis would be joining a powerhouse political team.
“Wyoming’s congressional delegation is truly the gold standard,” she said.
Before serving in Congress, Lummis served for eight years as Wyoming’s treasurer and spent another 14 in the state House and Senate.
