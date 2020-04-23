CHEYENNE (WNE) – A group of sewer workers came across some human bones buried in a Cheyenne resident’s backyard Tuesday night, but the discovery probably won’t be leading to any new true crime podcasts or TV shows.
Workers with a private company found the bones nearly 10 feet underground while repairing a sewer line in the backyard of a house on West 29th Street at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was around then that Libby Bushell, the owner of the house, was returning from a walk with her dogs.
“When I got back, one guy said, ‘Hey, come here, I’ve got something to show you,’ and it was a human skull,” Bushell said.
The Cheyenne Police Department does not suspect any sort of foul play, and the case has been turned over to the Laramie County Coroner’s Office and the state’s archeological experts for further examination.
Though an exact age of the bones has yet to be determined, the area where the bones were found previously served as a burial site dating back as far as 1871. Burial sites were fairly common on the west side of Cheyenne in the years immediately following the city’s founding in 1867, according to local historian Bill Dubois.
It wasn’t until 1875 that the first burial permit was issued at the historic Lakeview Cemetery, and some remains were moved from the impromptu burial sites to the cemetery, which is the city’s oldest.
“Some of (the sites) that they knew about were gathered up and buried in Lakeview, but for a lot of them, they didn’t who they were, so they just left them there,” Dubois said.
